Sweet Treats! Andy's Frozen Custard® Celebrates National Frozen Custard Day With 86 Cent Cones At Participating Locations On Thursday, August 8th

"At Andy's, we're dedicated to providing the perfect handcrafted frozen treats," said Andy's Frozen Custard President and Owner Andy Kuntz. "We look forward to celebrating National Frozen Custard Day while raising our cones with customers new and old!"

Serving Frozen Custard Treats from a Prized Family Recipe for 30+ Years

As the nation's largest and longest-running frozen custard-only business, Andy's Frozen Custard was founded more than 30 years ago by John and Carol Kuntz in Osage Beach, MO. Treasured for its rich, thick and decadent frozen custard treats, Andy's very first store quickly became known as a local legend.

Since that time, the company has expanded across the United States—through both company-owned and franchised free-standing, retro-themed restaurants. Now with locations in 13 states, Andy's growth is a testament to the quality of the company's treats along with its excellent customer service.

"Since 1986, we've been bending over backwards—sometimes literally!—to provide stellar customer service and the freshest and finest blend of ingredients," continued Kuntz. "What better way to pay homage to our roots than offering 86 cent cones all day?"

Fresh Handcrafted Frozen Custard Treats: A Creamier, More Luxurious Treat

While ice cream and frozen custard are both made with milk, cream and sugar, frozen custard gets its smooth texture with one additional ingredient: egg yolk. Frozen custard also tastes creamier and more luxurious than regular ice cream because of the way it is frozen.

Additionally, Andy's Frozen Custard is made with a custom-made, continuously-pumping and precisely churning proprietary frozen custard machine based on the original "gold" standard created by Milwaukee-based frozen custard institution, Leon's, who first began serving frozen custard in the 1940s.

"Our frozen custard mix, produced with only hormone r-BST free milk sourced exclusively from Meadowvale in northern Illinois, is churned with less air than traditional ice cream and served at a slightly warmer temperature—providing an incredible 'melt in your mouth' feel delighting customers," said Kuntz. "At Andy's we're all about serving a supreme, handcrafted product, and many say it's much better than ice cream."

Expanded Menu of Rich, Thick and Decadent Treats

Customers looking to treat themselves on National Frozen Custard Day can also order many other items from Andy's expanded menu of rich, thick and decadent treats featuring a new take on nostalgic flavors, with Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard.

Andy's wide variety of treats using the finest blend of ingredients includes the fan favorite Concrete, specially-made by blending one of more than 30 delicious toppings with vanilla or chocolate frozen custard, or the Jackhammer™, where the Concrete is drilled and filled down the center with a delectable topping.

Andy's also serves delicious seasonal treats year-round, such as this summer's Key Lime Pie Concrete made with a whole slice of fresh Key Lime Pie. Andy's wide variety of toppings also allows for decadent combinations for all treats including splits and sundaes, and customers may also take frozen custard pints and quarts home.

Serving Frozen Treats with Speed and Finesse

Known for its stellar, unmatched customer service—from the walk-up windows to the drive-thru at its free-standing restaurants—Andy's scoops, mixes and serves its frozen custard treats with speed and finesse, averaging 90 seconds or less from order to hand.

Offering a slice of hometown America in 13 states primarily in the Midwest, customers can find their nearby location by visiting Andy's Frozen Custard website at https://locations.eatandys.com.

About Andy's Frozen Custard

Founded in 1986 by John and Carol Kuntz, Andy's Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for more than 30 years—scooping, mixing and presenting frozen custard treats with speed and finesse. Carol continues to operate the Springfield/Branson Market and supports Andy, the company namesake, along with his wife Dana Kuntz, operate the nation's largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 80 company-owned and franchised stores across 13 states—including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, North and South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Known for the quality of its sweet treats and its excellent customer service, Andy's also offers the 'Yum Squad Loyalty Club,' designed to say "thank you" to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or to for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com.

