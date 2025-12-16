Sweet winter days in Cangxi: strawberry picking & scenic check-ins await

Dec 16, 2025

A report from chinadaily.com.cn.

Right now, it's the golden season for ripening winter strawberries. The greenhouse strawberries at Chunhui Family Farm in Baiguan village, Lingjiang town, Cangxi county, Sichuan province are ready for harvest.

Tourists enjoy the fun of strawberry picking at a farm in Cangxi county.
Walking into the warm greenhouses, rows of strawberry vines are carefully organized. Bright red, plump, and juicy strawberries stand out vividly against the lush green leaves, making them look especially enticing.

The farmer has chosen and planted several premium strawberry varieties including Hongyan, Hongyu, and Zhangji. Moreover, over 3,000 potted strawberry plants have been cultivated, offering multiple uses including decoration, picking, and maintenance. These potted plants are ideal for urban balcony greening, parent-child gardening activities, and holiday presents. Following green planting methods, the strawberry farm utilizes organic fertilizers and avoids pesticide use to ensure the produce is safe to consume.

With convenient transportation and beautiful scenery, we sincerely invite you to enjoy this "winter sweetness", experience the joy of picking, and taste the fresh, delicious strawberries.

