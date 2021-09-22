Sweetch Enters Strategic Partnership with Grupo Fleury's Saúde iD to Tackle Brazil's Chronic Disease Prevalence Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetch , a digital therapeutics innovator and creator of the hyper-personalized engagement platform for chronic conditions, today announced a partnership with Grupo Fleury , one of Brazil's leading healthcare providers. Fleury will implement Sweetch as part of the company's Saúde iD telemedicine services to improve health care outcomes for patients living with chronic conditions as part of a substantial multi-year contract.

Saúde iD is a platform that connects people with doctors and health providers. Sweetch's platform is being deployed initially to thousands of patients in their fight against obesity, pre-diabetes, and Type 2 diabetes (T2D). Fleury aims to gradually accelerate its growth plan to build a Sweetch community of hundreds of thousands of users within three years. The company plans to expand the use of Sweetch to other metabolic and cardiovascular chronic health conditions, including hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, and post-cardiac events.

"The biggest challenge for the Brazilian healthcare system is finding a model that offers personalized, sustainable, and cost-effective support for patients with chronic conditions and Sweetch's platform has proven to fill this gap," said Hans Lenk, CEO of Saúde iD. "Through our partnership with Sweetch, we have the potential to reach millions of patients struggling to adhere to their prescribed health regimens. This initiative is expected to significantly minimize healthcare costs and resources by enabling longitudinal chronic disease management using an engagement tool that will help our population improve health outcomes while at home."

Brazil is the most populated country and the largest healthcare market in Latin America and the Caribbean. According to the WHO , 8.1 percent of the Brazilian population suffers from diabetes, and around one in every four Brazilians suffers from pre-diabetes, of which up to 70 percent will develop diabetes without intervention. It is also estimated that more than 54 percent are overweight, 20 percent obese, and 27 percent inactive. It is projected that by 2040, diabetes will be Brazil's third leading cause of death. Recent research has also found that underlying chronic diseases significantly raise the risk of COVID-19 complications and mortality. Out of over 540K hospitalized COVID-19 patients in this study, 94.9 percent had at least one underlying medical condition – 50.4 percent had lipid metabolism disorders and 33 percent suffered with obesity. Diabetes complications were one of the strongest risk factors for death. Sweetch will help target this issue by addressing those underlying diseases contributors, thereby reducing COVID-19 risk for people with chronic conditions.

Sweetch has been clinically proven to motivate long-lasting behavioral change and adherence through its fully automated delivery of hyper-personalized recommendations to help patients comply with their health programs and achieve their goals. Sweetch aims to help Brazil overcome its challenges by enabling various healthcare players to build continuous relationships and engage with each individual with a chronic condition in a cost-effective and scalable way, avoiding the operational and cost barriers of relying on human coaches, as with other solutions in the market.

"Sweetch understands how to fit healthy habits into the daily lives of patients who are fighting chronic conditions. In Brazil, such an automated tool available to patients is crucial, given the country's healthcare challenges and their subsequent effect on people's lives," said Yoni Nevo, CEO of Sweetch. "Leveraging AI and EI (emotional intelligence) with behavioral science, our platform can help patients adhere to their treatment regimens, motivating them to achieve sustainable, long-term healthy habits. We are excited to partner with Fleury to tackle this vital healthcare system challenge."

To date, the integration of Sweetch's program in some of Fleury's divisions has already shown substantial results. Initial reports show that users' average weekly physical activity increased by 50 percent, and the average user now performs more physical activity than the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends 150 minutes per week. In addition, over 70 percent of users have already lost weight and, on average, are showing a stable and healthy weight loss of 1 kg per month.

About Saúde iD

Saúde iD was founded by Grupo Fleury, one of Brazil's leading healthcare providers. Since its creation in September 2020, Saúde iD has been working tirelessly towards its goal of revolutionizing access to healthcare in Brazil. The company's focus is on its health marketplace solution, where individuals have access to medical appointments, surgeries, and exams in a convenient and integrated digital client journey. Beyond individuals, Saúde iD also serves companies, payers, and medical doctors, offering products that span from telemedicine to physician education and outpatient management. In its first year of operations, Saúde iD has performed over 500 thousand telemedicine sessions and served clients in all the Brazilian territory, including areas where Grupo Fleury is not physically present.

About Sweetch

Sweetch is the developer of hyper-personalized engagement solutions for chronic conditions.

Sweetch is the first behavioral science company to leverage AI and EI (emotional intelligence) enabling pharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers, payers, and healthcare providers to build continuous relationships and engage with every individual patient with chronic conditions, at scale. Sweetch provides a clinically validated digital therapeutics platform that moves individuals to achieve their health goals with hyper-personalized recommendations in the right time, tone and real-world context every step of the way throughout their health journey. Analyzing every user's personality, behavior and context, Sweetch's proprietary algorithms identify the individual's compliance patterns and continuously adapt recommendations to each user, leading to significantly improved adherence to treatment programs, better health outcomes, and improved healthcare economics. Sweetch is HIPAA and GDPR compliant.

