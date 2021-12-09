Sweetch Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Sweetch, a digital therapeutics innovator and creator of the hyper-personalized engagement platform for chronic conditions, to its third annual Digital Health 150, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns. Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

"We are honored to be recognized among these great innovators in digital health as we continue our mission to positively impact the lives of people living with chronic conditions and global healthcare economics," said Yoni Nevo, CEO of Sweetch. "Sweetch is proud to be providing the rapidly evolving remote health space with a critical missing component – effective, continuous relationships between health ecosystem players and all the individuals they serve, at scale."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Providing a hyper-personalized, scalable and cost-effective solution, Sweetch increases patient adherence across various aspects of disease management and improves clinical outcomes for people with chronic conditions. The company is the first to combine AI and EI (emotional intelligence) to learn patients' real-life behavior patterns and optimize engagement. Its proprietary Just-in-Time-Adaptive-Intervention (JITAI) technology converts millions of data points originating from an individual's smartphone and other connected devices into hyper-personalized recommendations in just the right tone, time and real-world context to catalyze long-term behavior change as part of their daily routine.

