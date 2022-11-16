Sweetch Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Obesity Medicine Expert and Innovator, Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford

As One of the World's Most Cited and Respected Obesity Medicine Physician-Scientists, Dr. Stanford Will Strengthen Sweetch's Leadership in Obesity Management

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2022 Sweetch, a digital therapeutics innovator and creator of the precision engagement platform for chronic conditions, announced today that Fatima Cody Stanford MD, MPH, MPA, MBA, FAAP, FACP, FAHA, FAMWA, FTOS has joined the company as an advisor. Dr. Stanford, an obesity medicine physician-scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School (HMS), will help Sweetch implement obesity management practices with her far-reaching expertise in obesity care models.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of obesity and overweight is increasing worldwide and significantly impacts global health. According to a 2017 study, 4 million people die yearly from health issues caused by overweight or obesity.

"Obesity policy and management have been overlooked for far too long. Therefore, I am especially proud to be joining an organization that prioritizes the equity and accessibility of obesity care support tools for all healthcare populations as much as I do," said Dr. Stanford. "People with obesity need better tools for navigating their condition and improving their quality of life. Our responsibility is to innovate and educate to make better health outcomes possible for patients worldwide."

One of the first fellowship-trained obesity medicine physician-scientists and educators, Dr. Stanford, is an internationally respected clinical researcher who has published over 170 peer-reviewed publications impacting clinical practice worldwide. She has given over 300 invited presentations about obesity, diversity, and inclusion at conferences in the United States and abroad. Dr. Stanford is the only pediatrician on the Pediatric Guidelines Committee of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) and has held leadership positions in the World Medical Association, American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Heart Association, The Obesity Society, and the Massachusetts Medical Society.

Dr. Stanford received her medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine as a Stoney Scholar and completed fellowship training in obesity medicine and nutrition at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. She received her MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government as a Zuckerman Fellow. She completed her internal medicine and pediatrics residency at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

Sweetch, as the developer of hyper-personalized engagement solutions for various chronic conditions, works tirelessly to decrease the prevalence and health impact of obesity. Its app facilitates weight management by helping patients adhere to their treatment program and achieve their micro goals through just-in-time nutrition and physical activity recommendations.

"With the high prevalence of obesity, overweight, and their many comorbid health conditions worldwide, we must tackle this condition head-on and improve the lives of the 39% of individuals with overweight globally," said Dr. Yossi Bahagon, Chairman of Sweetch. "We welcome Dr. Stanford and her vast experience and expertise in obesity innovation to our advisory board and look forward to working together to improve patients' lives globally."

About Sweetch

Sweetch is the developer of hyper-personalized engagement solutions for chronic conditions.

Sweetch is the first behavioral science company to leverage AI and EI (emotional intelligence), enabling pharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers, payers, and healthcare providers to build continuous relationships and engage with every individual patient with chronic conditions at scale. Sweetch provides a clinically validated digital therapeutics platform that moves individuals to achieve their health goals with hyper-personalized recommendations in the right time, tone, and real-world context throughout their health journey. Analyzing every user's personality, behavior, and context, Sweetch's proprietary algorithms identify the individual's compliance patterns and continuously adapt recommendations to each user, leading to significantly improved adherence to treatment programs, better health outcomes, and healthcare economics. Sweetch is HIPAA and GDPR-compliant.

For more information, visit https://sweetch.com/.

