Sweeteners Market Size to be Worth $97.57 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sweeteners market size is expected to reach USD 97.57 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growing application of sweeteners in the food and beverage industry across the globe is driving the market. Further, the growing prevalence of diseases associated with high sugar consumption has increased the demand for low- or no-calorie sweeteners such as high-intensity sweeteners.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The sucrose type segment led the market in 2021 owing to its wide application in the food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products industries, easy availability, and low costs.

The liquid form segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of 2.9% over the forecast period as the liquid form offers more solubility and flexibility for use in different applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of over 30.0% in 2021. The increasing application of sweeteners in various food products in economies such as China and India is a key factor contributing to the growth of the food and beverage industry in the region.

Read 230-page full market research report for more latest Insights, "Sweeteners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Sucrose, Tagatose), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Sweeteners Market Growth & Trends

Increasing health consciousness among consumers in emerging economies is expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of honey and artificial sweeteners is majorly attributed to rising health consciousness among consumers to encourage healthier and more nutritious food around the globe. In addition to this, the rising inclination towards natural products is propelling the growth of the market.

Increasing frequency of diseases occurring due to unhealthy lifestyles has resulted in the growing demand for nutrient-rich food, which is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Low-calorie sweeteners such as high-intensity sweeteners, polyol sweeteners, and rare sugar are anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to their increasing applications and health benefits.

The growing prevalence of diseases associated with high sugar consumption has increased the demand for low- or no-calorie sweeteners. Low-calorie sweeteners contain very few calories but have a high intensity of sweetness per gram than high-calorie sweeteners such as table sugar, fruit juice concentrates, and corn syrup. They are widely used in various beverages and foods such as frozen desserts, yogurt, candies, baked goods, chewing gum, breakfast cereals, gelatins, and puddings.

Rising awareness regarding obesity and cardiovascular diseases is expected to limit the demand for fatty foods and food with added high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and sucrose, which are considered high-calorie sweeteners. This factor is anticipated to positively support the growth of high-intensity sweeteners such as stevia, aspartame, and fat replacers such as whey protein and starch.

Europe is witnessing an increased demand for cakes, pastries, bread-based products, and beverages, which is driving the demand for sweeteners. Further, increasing health-conscious population is expected to support sales of healthy food and beverages, along with healthy sweeteners in Europe. According to the British Soft Drinks Association, low-/no-calorie drinks held a share of 68.6% of the total sales of soft drinks in the U.K. in 2020. Low-calorie food and beverages are gaining popularity in the region, thus contributing to the growth of the market for high-intensity sweeteners, fat replacements, and flavor enhancers.

Sweeteners Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sweeteners market based on type, form, application, and region:

Sweeteners Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Sucrose

High-Fructose Corn Syrup

Polyol Sweeteners/Sugar Alcohols

Sorbitol



Xylitol



Mannitol



Maltitol



Isomalt



Erythritol



Lyxitol



Others

High Intensity Sweeteners

Aspartame



Sucralose



Saccharin



Cyclamates



Acesulfame Potassium (Ace- K)



Stevia



Monk Fruit (Luo Han Guo)



Brazzein



Others

Allulose

Tagatose

Cambya

Others

Sweeteners Market - Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Solid

Liquid

Sweeteners Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Sweeteners Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

List of Key Players of Sweeteners Market

ADM

Ingredion

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Tate & Lyle

Foodchem International Corporation

PureCircle

Pyure Brands LLC

Beeyond the Hive

Dabur India Ltd.

Kerry Group plc

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

DFI Corporation

Nascent Health Sciences, LLC

