Sweetens Cove Takes Its Whiskey and Whimsey on the Road

Tennessee's top public golf course is bringing its unique and creative golf experiences along with its award-winning bourbons to fans at six premier golf clubs across the U.S.

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetens Cove Golf Club and Sweetens Cove Spirits Company are hitting the road this summer to bring the beloved course's themed golf experiences and award-winning bourbons to six destinations across the United States.

Dreamed up by Sweetens Cove Golf's venerated general manager and toastmaster, Matt Adamski, the tour will roll from premier club to club in a life-size replica of Sweetens Cove's makeshift aluminum-sided clubhouse, The Shed, which is emblematic of the course's minimalistic style and unconventional approach to enjoying the game of golf. The Shed will be serving up the world-class and award-winning bourbons from the Sweetens Cove Whiskey Collection, including historically sold-out releases.

The Sweetens Cove Road Show Summer Locations and Dates Include:

August 12: Pinehurst in Pinehurst, NC

August 13 : Tobacco Road in Sanford, NC

: Tobacco Road in August 16 : The Fields Golf Club in Lagrange, GA

: The Fields Golf Club in Lagrange, GA August 19 : Park Mammoth in Park City, KY

: Park Mammoth in August 25 : Red Feather in Lubbock, TX

: in Date TBD: Crossroads in Bluffton, SC

Registration opens at this link on Saturday, June 22, at 6pm ET. Spaces are limited.

Visit this link for images and videos from the Sweetens Cove on the Road Tour.

"This summer while we are closed for re-grassing portions of the golf course, we are excited to bring the magic of Sweetens Cove on the road," says course designer, architect, and co-owner Rob Collins, who opened Sweetens Cove Golf Club in 2014.

Known as one of the toughest tee times to secure in public golf, Sweetens Cove typically sells out of passes for the year not long after they become available. A longstanding tradition at the course is to take a shot of bourbon on the first tee which inspired the ownership team, including celebrities such as Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick, to found Sweetens Cove Spirits Company and launch an award-winning bourbon in 2020.

According to Adamski, Sweetens Cove has welcomed thousands of golfers from around the world and has become a place of pilgrimage, fun and friendship.

"We're going to do a one-day takeover at these courses and run them like we run Sweetens Cove—that means unlimited loops to multiple pins, event swag, food, bourbon and a very memorable experience," says Adamski.

About Sweetens Cove Golf Club and Sweetens Cove Spirits Company

The New York Times has called Sweetens Cove, a 9-hole, public golf course located between Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee "The Little Course That Could," for its heart-warming story and world-class architecture. GolfWeek Magazine's Modern 100 List has placed it as America's highest-rated 9-hole loop and one of the Top 50 in the nation, ranking higher than six courses that have hosted a U.S Open. It has been described as "Field of Dreams Meets Tin Cup," for its cult-like following, summer camp-like vibe, and breath-taking design and environment. In 2019, the course was acquired by a group of friends, including Peyton Manning, Andy Roddick, Skip Bronson, Tom Nolan, and Drew Holcomb (along with original creator Rob Collins). Other owners include Eli Manning, Cooper Manning and Jim Nantz. In 2020, the same group debuted the acclaimed Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon, created by Master Distiller Marianne Eaves, in a limited edition, inspired by a ritual at the golf course where first-time visitors take a celebratory shot of whiskey at the first tee. The second limited-edition ultra-premium release followed in 2021, followed up with a core offering of Kennessee, a unique blend of Kentucky and Tennessee whiskies, that recently earned double gold at the SF Wine and Spirits awards and gold at the NY International Spirits Competition.

