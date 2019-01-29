SweetFlower Cannabis Brand Appoints Terri Gilles as Chief Operating Officer

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SweetFlower, a cannabis lifestyle brand committed to modernizing the cannabis customer experience, has announced the appointment of former Google and Snap executive Terri Gilles as Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Gilles will be responsible for design, construction and operations of all SweetFlower retail destinations, including the recently acquired Perennial Holistic Wellness Center, which will be rebranded as SweetFlower Studio City. She will work closely with SweetFlower's CEO and senior management team, as they further develop and expand SweetFlower's retail and community presence in greater Los Angeles, and will also oversee human resources to ensure SweetFlower develops a responsible and engaging workforce as it expands. Ms. Gilles will work alongside Chris Bonbright, who will continue as the Chief Operating Officer of SweetFlower Culver with respect to the company's application for a retail cannabis dispensary license in the City of Culver.

"Bringing someone of Terri's caliber on at this juncture of SweetFlower's growth, at the inception of our material store expansion and brand growth stage, is both critical and exciting," said Tim Dodd, CEO, SweetFlower. "Her extensive operations skills and tenures with unique brands like Google and Snap will be instrumental in shaping and defining SweetFlower at all levels of the organization, beginning with the experience customers have in each of our stores."

With Ms. Gilles, SweetFlower gains a Chief Operating Officer with deep expertise in real estate and operations, including the supervision of over five million square feet of construction. In her most recent role at Snap, Ms. Gilles was responsible for establishing Snap's entire facilities and operations teams, and building out more than one million square feet of Snap's operation footprint. Prior to Snap, while with Google, she oversaw the company's western region real estate portfolio, including daily operations of its space.

"SweetFlower is poised to become a leader in the California cannabis industry by delivering a differentiated experience to consumers throughout Los Angeles, the largest legal market in the state," said Ms. Gilles. "I've always looked to contribute my talents to a strong management team building brands, pushing boundaries and doing something that redefines customer expectations, and I could not be more excited to begin that journey with SweetFlower."

SweetFlower announced last month the opening of its corporate headquarters in Culver City, CA, where the company's senior team has deep roots and professional ties. SweetFlower is committed to integrating into the fabric of the community, providing good jobs to local residents and to giving back to the neighborhood in a sustainable and long-term manner.

