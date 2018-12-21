SweetFlower Cannabis Brand To Add Well-Known Los Angeles Dispensary As First Retail Location

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SweetFlower, a cannabis lifestyle brand committed to modernizing the cannabis customer experience, has announced it will make well-known dispensary Perennial Holistic Wellness Center the first of its Los Angeles-based retail locations. As part of the makeover, Perennial, located in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, will be rebranded as SweetFlower Studio City. The hallmarks of the SweetFlower experience are unparalleled customer service and the highest quality, locally-sourced products, presented in retail environments distinguished by their design and inviting ambience.

Founded in 2006, Perennial is one of Los Angeles' most established legal cannabis dispensaries. It has nurtured a strong reputation with a discerning customer base who value product quality. Perennial is also widely recognized by city officials for its long history of compliance and adherence to industry regulations, and has become an exemplar of management transparency and local community engagement.

"We are both excited and fortunate to add Perennial to the SweetFlower family," said Tim Dodd, SweetFlower CEO. "Perennial has built a strong and engaged local customer base, and has successfully navigated the rapids of cannabis regulation and consumer expectations in Los Angeles over more than a decade of operations. We plan on carrying forward Perennial's deep and long-standing legacy into the SweetFlower brand."

SweetFlower announced last month the opening of its headquarters in Culver City, CA, where the company's senior team has deep roots. SweetFlower is committed to integrating into the fabric of the community, providing good jobs to local residents and to giving back to the neighborhood in a sustainable and long-term manner. Additionally, SweetFlower has filed with the City of Culver for a Cannabis Business Permit, seeking approval to open a retail store at its corporate offices.

About SweetFlower

SweetFlower is a cannabis lifestyle brand committed to modernizing the cannabis customer experience. The hallmarks of the SweetFlower experience are unparalleled customer service, the highest quality, locally-sourced products, and retail environments distinguished by their design and inviting ambience. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Media Contact:

Brian T. Regan

908.399.7161

brian.regan@actual.agency

SOURCE SweetFlower

Related Links

https://www.sweetflower.com

