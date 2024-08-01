sweetFrog Launches Exciting New Bubble Gum Flavor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog, the beloved frozen yogurt brand known for its wide array of delicious flavors and fun toppings, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest flavor, Bubble Gum, as part of an exciting new promotion. Running through Tuesday, October 15, 2024, customers can indulge in this delightful new treat.

Bubble Gum Available Now!

The Bubble Gum flavor is a nostalgic nod to childhood favorites, bursting with sweet, bubble gum goodness. To make this new flavor even more irresistible, it can be topped with vibrant rainbow sprinkles, adding a colorful and playful twist to every cup.

"We are excited to introduce the Bubble Gum flavor as part of our latest promotion," said Heather Marini, Sr. National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands™. "This fun and flavorful addition is sure to bring joy to our customers and enhance their sweetFrog experience. We look forward to seeing everyone enjoy this delicious new option."

Bubble Gum will be available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores for a limited time until Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

