Sweethearts candies mean what they say this Valentine's Day

BRYAN, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweethearts, the OG Valentine's Day candy, is once again leaning into current dating trends with conversation hearts that mean what they say—using scannable AI technology. New research reveals 83% of younger Americans have moved past the blurry "situationships" the beloved brand commemorated with last year's limited-edition run of "Situationship Boxes." Hence this year's encore V-Day surprise. Now, consumers can scan actual Sweethearts candies via sweetheartscandies.com to access moving trucks, marriage licenses and even matching heart-shaped headstones—for lovers who want something really concrete.

"Sweethearts conversation hearts are 'Commitment Hearts,'" said Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler Candy Company. "We've come full circle from embracing ambiguity with last year's Situationship Boxes to helping today's singles define their relationships with America's much-loved Valentine's Day candy."

According to the survey, both Gen Z (84%) and millennials (82%) have had their fill of relationships that lack commitment or clear definition. In fact, 92% of survey participants wish their partners actually said what they mean rather than sending mixed messages.

That's why Sweethearts is utilizing artificial intelligence to render its candy hearts scannable via mobile devices. Messages like "MOVE IN?", "MARRY ME" and "4EVER EVER?" take users to websites where they can book a move through Piece of Cake Moving & Storage, get married online through Courtly or buy heart-shaped headstones if they truly mean "'til death do us part." All consumers have to do is purchase a box or bag of Sweethearts and scan the hearts with a mobile device at sweetheartscandies.com.

In 2025, both Gen Z and millennials hope to reach relationship milestones such as committing to a serious relationship (39%) or falling in love for the first or even final time (34%). And Sweethearts is here for it.

Survey methodology: Sweethearts surveyed 1,000 Gen Z and 1,000 millennials who are single or casually dating; the survey was administered and conducted online between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, 2024.

