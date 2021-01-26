Sweethearts Candies Unveils New Sayings For Valentine's Day 2021 Inspired By Classic Love Songs

BRYAN, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spangler Candy Company, the beloved family-owned and operated confectionery manufacturer, announced today that Sweethearts Candies are returning for Valentine's Day 2021 with new sayings inspired by the most celebrated love songs from each generation alongside the familiar sayings like "BE MINE", "HUG ME" and "CUTIE PIE".

With an aim to start the Valentine's Day season on a high note, 21 songs spanning the decades served as inspiration for the surprise mix of sayings featured on this year's iconic, heart-shaped candies. The new sayings include "AT LAST", "SUGAR SUGAR", "I'M YOURS", and "LUVME TENDR", bringing to mind some of the best-loved songs and artists over the last seven decades from 1950's classics to instantly recognizable, present day hits.

"There have been hundreds of sayings featured on Sweethearts Candies over the years, but after a year unlike any other, we knew we wanted to add a high note to the season," said Diana Eschhofen, Spangler Candy's Director, Corporate Communications. "Opening or exchanging a box of Sweethearts uniquely encourages connection in a way that sparks feelings of cheer, happiness and nostalgia. With this in mind, we came up with the idea to create sayings inspired by our favorite heart-themed songs over the decades, because what better way to bring a smile to someone's face than being reminded of a melody."

With a history of being traded amongst friends, family and loved ones since 1902, the new sayings also serve as a tribute to each generation that has enjoyed Sweethearts Candies.

"It's been a beloved tradition in Sweethearts Candies history to bring new and exciting sayings to consumers each year. As the new owner of this classic brand, we're committed – and excited – to continue this moving forward," said Eschhofen.

Available for purchase in single boxes or in five-count packs, the candies will feature the original Sweethearts Candies colors and flavors including Wintergreen, Orange, Lemon, Blue Raspberry, Banana, Grape and Cherry. Sweethearts Candies can be purchased nationwide at major grocery and drug stores.

In 2018, Sweethearts Candies was acquired by Spangler Candy, which has been a part of America's candy culture and heritage for well over 100 years. In 2020, Spangler was able to return Sweethearts to store shelves after a major effort to relocate equipment, find the original recipe and bring back the classic colors, texture and taste of Sweethearts Candies to generations of fans.

For more information on Sweethearts Candies, visit: https://www.spanglercandy.com/our-brands/sweethearts.

About Spangler Candy Company

Spangler Candy Company has been family-owned and operated in Bryan, OH since 1906. Under its Dum-Dums® flagship, it is one of the largest lollipop producers in the world and the only major candy cane producer in the United States. Other products include Saf-T-Pops®, Spangler® Circus Peanuts, Sweethearts®, Necco® Wafers, Canada® Mints and Bit-O-Honey®.

SOURCE Spangler Candy Company