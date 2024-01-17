Sweetkiwi and Broadus Foods to Launch Exclusive Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars Featuring Snoop Cereal Flavors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetkiwi, a pioneer in innovative health-conscious frozen desserts, in collaboration with Broadus Foods, announces the exciting launch of a unique range of Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars. Inspired by the much-loved Snoop Cereal flavors, this partnership symbolizes a groundbreaking fusion of culinary creativity and a joint commitment to quality and community empowerment.

The collaboration introduces three unique flavors, each paying homage to the popular Snoop Cereal varieties:

Graham Honeyz: A luscious Greek yogurt base infused with honey and graham cereal's sweet and comforting flavors, offering a delightful balance of creamy texture and crunchy mix-ins.



Cinnamon Toasteez Crunch : Brown butter-flavored Greek yogurt enriched with the warm, spicy notes of cinnamon crunch, capturing the essence of cinnamon toast cereal in a creamy, crispy experience.



Fruity Hoops : A vibrant fusion of mixed fruit flavors combined with the sweetness of marshmallows, creating a colorful and fun frozen treat that's both fruity and indulgent.

Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus of Broadus Foods on the partnership: "Partnering with Sweetkiwi is about bringing innovative and delightful experiences to our customers. These Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars embody the spirit of Snoop Cereal – fun, flavorful, and full of unexpected goodness."

Percy "Master P" Miller, CEO of Broadus Foods, added, "This collaboration is more than a business venture; it's a platform to inspire and empower. We're proud to join forces with Sweetkiwi, a company that shares our vision for quality and positive community impact."

Ehime Eigbe, Founder and CEO of Sweetkiwi, shared her excitement: "Working with Broadus Foods has been a remarkable journey. These Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars represent a fusion of flavors and a symbol of our shared values in offering our customers healthier, innovative food choices."

Michael Akindele, Director of Growth and Partnerships at Sweetkiwi, on the potential of the partnership: "This collaboration is a significant step forward in the food industry. It's an opportunity to merge diverse culinary worlds, bringing a unique product to the market that caters to evolving consumer tastes and preferences."

Charles Singleton Jr., CEO of TreImage, and Michelle Stokes, CEO of Clinch Entertainment, reflected on the role of their partnership: "Our involvement in bringing Sweetkiwi and Broadus Foods together reflects our motto at TreImage and Clinch Entertainment, which is about actively pursuing success and ensuring mutual prosperity. This partnership is a testament to that dedication."

About Sweetkiwi

Sweetkiwi is a beacon and pioneer in the health-focused dessert sector. Committed to using only high-quality, natural ingredients, Sweetkiwi offers a range of nutritious frozen treats that have captivated health-conscious consumers nationwide. Its products are available in over 2,000 retail stores, including Whole Foods, Walmart, and others, showcasing the brand's growing popularity and the demand for healthier dessert options. Learn more at sweetkiwi.com.

About Broadus Foods

Broadus Foods, founded by Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus and led by CEO Percy "Master P" Miller, is dedicated to delivering delicious, quality foods while empowering economic diversity in the grocery industry. The company emphasizes community support and empowerment, embodying the ethos of its founders. Discover more at broadusfoods.com.

About TreImage

TreImage, led by CEO Charles Singleton Jr., is a dynamic licensing, branding, and marketing company with a focus on uplifting urban brands. With the motto "We eat what we kill," TreImage promises a relentless pursuit of success, ensuring that it thrives only when its partners do. This ethos underscores the company's commitment to hard work, determination, and mutual success in every venture.

About Clinch Entertainment

Clinch Entertainment, led by CEO Michelle Stokes, is a partner in this venture and is known for its innovative approach in the entertainment industry. Specializing in talent representation and brand partnerships, Clinch Entertainment is crucial in creating synergistic relationships that benefit artists and brands, fostering growth and success in the entertainment sector.

[email protected]

www.sweetkiwi.com

