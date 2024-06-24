NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetkiwi, a leading innovator in health-conscious frozen treats, is thrilled to announce a magical collaboration with The Smurfs. This collaboration brings to life a whimsical product line inspired by the beloved blue characters. This enchanting new range features Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars, with plans to introduce convenient 3.6oz Single-Serve Cups with a spoon and Variety Packs designed for retailers and warehouse clubs, all infused with the playful spirit of The Smurfs.

Sweetkiwi and The Smurfs Collaborate to Launch Enchanting Frozen Greek Yogurt Line

The Smurfs-themed collection boasts two captivating flavors: Smurf Berry and Smurf Blue Cookie Crunch. Each product combines the creamy, nutritious benefits of Greek yogurt with the fun and fantasy of The Smurfs, promising an irresistible treat for fans of all ages.

Smurf Berry flavor offers a burst of berry goodness, inspired by the magical Smurf berries that are as nutritious as they are delicious. Smurf Blue Cookie Crunch incorporates the delightful crunch of blue cookies into our smooth frozen yogurt, creating a taste sensation that's sure to bring joy and nostalgia to every bite.

"We are beyond excited to partner with The Smurfs and introduce these delightful flavors to our customers," said Ehime Eigbe, Founder & CEO of Sweetkiwi. "Our goal has always been to create products that not only taste great but also offer healthful benefits. With this new line, we're inviting everyone to experience the joy and imagination of The Smurfs universe combined with the wholesome goodness of Sweetkiwi's Greek yogurt."

This launch marks a significant milestone for Sweetkiwi, which continues to pioneer healthful and innovative snacks. The Smurfs-themed yogurt bars are perfect for those seeking a nutritious snack that doesn't compromise taste or fun.

The Sweetkiwi Smurfs line will be available at select retailers nationwide and through major warehouse clubs. Fans and families can look forward to adding a touch of Smurf magic to their snack time with these delightful new offerings.

About Sweetkiwi

Sweetkiwi is at the forefront of creating health-conscious frozen desserts that delight and nourish. With a commitment to quality ingredients and innovative flavors, Sweetkiwi continues to be a favorite among those who value taste and nutrition.

For More Information:

For additional details about the Sweetkiwi and The Smurfs collaboration or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Sweetkiwi

[email protected]

www.sweetkiwi.com

SOURCE Sweetkiwi Holdings, Inc.