SweetNight Announces Brand Renewal Ahead of the Debut of the CoolNest® Ultra, the Latest Addition to Its CoolNest® Series

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SweetNight, a sleep wellness brand focused on accessible premium comfort solutions, today announced a comprehensive brand renewal—including an updated logo, redesigned visual identity system, and upgraded official website—alongside the upcoming launch of the CoolNest® Ultra Memory Foam Mattress this August. Designed as the latest addition to the brand's CoolNest® Series, the CoolNest® Ultra represents SweetNight's continued commitment to advanced cooling technology, delivering improved temperature regulation and support for a more refreshing sleep experience, particularly for hot sleepers.

SweetNight

The brand renewal follows a period of continued business development, portfolio expansion, and evolving consumer expectations. "As consumers increasingly seek solutions to nighttime overheating and sleep discomfort, we see significant opportunities to innovate around cooling sleep experiences," said Amber Zhu, Marketing Director at SweetNight. "Our refreshed brand identity represents not only who we are today, but also where we are heading. Through our Cooling Sleep Technology strategy and upcoming innovations, including new additions to the CoolNest® Series, we remain focused on creating products that help people sleep cooler, more comfortably, and more consistently."

Brand Renewal: A Clearer and More Consistent Identity

The new visual system is designed to provide greater consistency across SweetNight's products, digital platforms, and consumer communications. The upgraded website will serve as an integrated destination for product information and brand content, creating a clearer and more cohesive experience for U.S. consumers as they explore sleep solutions.

Beyond its visual changes, the renewal reflects SweetNight's broader strategy of investing in sleep research and product innovation centered on practical consumer needs. For SweetNight, Cooling Sleep Technology represents a holistic approach that combines advanced materials, mattress construction, and airflow optimization to help create a more comfortable sleep environment.

Introducing the CoolNest® Ultra Memory Foam Mattress

The upcoming CoolNest® Ultra Memory Foam Mattress marks the next step in SweetNight's efforts to enhance cooling sleep solutions. As an upgraded addition to the CoolNest® Series, it is designed to further improve comfort, support, and overall sleep quality while addressing the growing demand for better temperature management.

SweetNight plans to approach cooling as an integrated product-development direction rather than a standalone surface treatment. Its research and development efforts continue to explore material innovation, structural optimization, and the interaction between cooling performance and other aspects of sleep comfort. The brand also intends to expand and update its cooling product portfolio over time, offering solutions for a broader range of preferences and sleep environments.

Aligning with Evolving Consumer Priorities

The strategic focus aligns with shifting priorities in the sleep category. As more consumers recognize how temperature affects nighttime comfort and sleep quality, cooling performance is emerging as a key factor in purchasing decisions. For hot sleepers in particular, effective temperature regulation is no longer viewed as an optional feature, but as an essential element of a comfortable and restorative sleep experience.

Together, the refreshed brand identity and the CoolNest® Series launch open a new chapter for SweetNight in the United States. With a unified visual presence and a clearer technology strategy, the brand plans to continue developing its U.S. operations while strengthening the connections among consumer needs, product innovation, and brand communication.

About SweetNight

SweetNight is a modern sleep brand dedicated to making high-quality, intelligent sleep solutions accessible to everyday families. The company addresses the biggest challenges in smart sleep by delivering technology that is simple, intuitive, and fairly priced. Its mission is to become the world's leading Self‑Adjusting Sleep Wellness Partner, bringing thoughtful, health‑focused innovation to households everywhere.

For more information, please visit www.SweetNight.com.

SOURCE SweetNight