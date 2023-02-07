SweetNight Forges Long-Term Affiliation with Leading Pain Management Expert Dr. Craig Liebenson

First Published Work Under the Collaboration Helps Consumers Choose a Mattress, Rejecting the Myth of Neutral Spine Alignment in Favor of Product Personalization

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating a dozen years as a disruptive online mattress brand, SweetNight today announced a long-term collaboration with leading pain management and sports rehabilitation expert Dr. Craig Liebenson, D.C., whose insights will inform how SweetNight better understands the relationship between back pain and quality sleep through its mattress line and other sleep solutions.

In addition to more than 34 years as director of L.A. Sports & Spine, Dr. Liebenson is a certified pain management and injury rehabilitation professional whose career includes a three-year post as team chiropractor for the Los Angeles Clippers. Founder of the educational resource First Principles of Movement, and the author of Rehabilitation of the Spine 3rd edition (2019) and The Functional Training Handbook (2014), he leads educational courses for personal trainers and rehab specialists in cities around the world.

"I'm honored to collaborate with SweetNight on developing an ecosystem of sleep resources", said Dr. Craig Liebenson, Sports Rehabilitation expert. "Sleep is the most potent, yet under-recognized lifestyle factor for performance, recovery, pain management, and so much more."

The first product of this new collaboration is How to Choose A Mattress , written by Dr. Liebenson to help consumers understand how mattress materials, design, and quality sleep are all linked. Eschewing the myth of neutral spine alignment, this insightful article reveals that choosing a mattress should be predicated on comfort and whether it fits the user, based on such personal factors as preferred sleeping position and mattress firmness and such product elements as design, support, and materials. Beyond the right mattress, the article says, quality sleep is also affected by lifestyle, diet, psychology, and more.

"As a recognized expert in pain management, Dr. Liebenson truly understands the importance of a good night's sleep, including a mattress's support and comfort," said Tony Wong, founder, and CEO of SweetNight. "We are excited to collaborate with him to help our company make better products that can be adjusted to suit the needs of the sleeper, and to guide our consumers in making a decision that fits them best."

Personalizing the sleep experience is central to the mission of SweetNight. Founded in 2011 to offer global consumers better sleep solutions, the company has become a top online mattress purveyor through innovative technology, price transparency, and superior craftsmanship to provide thoughtfully designed sleep products that are affordable to all. Its sleep solutions adjust to each individual's shape, weight and temperature, offering unmatched comfort and support. Utilizing eco-friendly and natural materials, SweetNight offers stress-free financing, free U.S. shipping, a 100-day return policy, and best-in-class warranty. Its products are sold through SweetNight.com and such leading online retailers as Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair.

About SweetNight

Founded in 2011, SweetNight is a global brand of sleep products committed to driving changes in the sleep industry and providing affordable, high-quality sleep for everyone through innovation. Using a mindful blend of technology, industry best practices, market research, and human-centric design, SweetNight has perfected a system of sleep hygiene products such as mattresses, pillows, bedding, and bed frames to create the ultimate Sleep Ecosystem for today's sleepers.

