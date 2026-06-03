SweetNight Launches CoolNest® Pro, an Upgraded Memory Foam Mattress Engineered for Hot Sleepers

Upgraded four-stage cooling system and 7-zone support target the most common cause of disrupted sleep in American homes

WILMINGTON, Del., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of U.S. adults say they sleep hot, and overheating is one of the top reasons Americans wake up during the night, often disrupting routines and performance the next day. SweetNight is introducing the CoolNest® Pro Memory Foam Mattress, an upgraded model built specifically for people whose sleep is disrupted by heat, and for couples who can't agree on a thermostat setting.

SweetNight CoolNest® Pro Memory Foam Mattress

CoolNest® Pro is the next generation of SweetNight's best-selling CoolNest® series. It pairs a four-stage cooling system with a contoured 7-zone support layer to keep sleepers cooler from the moment they lie down through the early-morning hours, when body temperature naturally rises and light sleep is most easily disturbed.

Targeted support and pressure relief for real bodies

Most cooling mattresses feel cool at first touch but lose that effect within minutes. CoolNest® Pro is engineered to manage temperature across four stages of the night:

The surface delivers immediate cooling through an Ice Silk cover with a Qmax rating of 0.23 J/(cm²•s) — roughly 35% cooler to the touch than standard mattress fabrics. Below the cover, a layer of SweetNight's proprietary PCMflux® foam, infused with phase-change materials, absorbs body heat as sleepers warm up during REM cycles. A 30% gel-infused memory foam layer with more than 700 ventilation holes carries that heat away, and a perforated 3D airflow core creates 700-plus air channels that exhaust warm, humid air throughout the night.

Support designed for real bodies

The CoolNest® Pro's Contour-Cut 7-Zone Support System uses a precision peak-and-valley structure to deliver firmer support under the hips and lower back and softer cushioning under the shoulders and legs. The targeted design results in better spinal alignment for back, side, and combination sleepers, and reduced pressure on the joints that most often cause people to toss and turn.

Built to U.S. safety standards

CoolNest® Pro is completely fiberglass-free, a real distinction in a category where mattresses have faced class-action lawsuits over fiberglass contamination. Foams are CertiPUR-US® certified for low emissions and content, and the cover is OEKO-TEX® certified.

Pricing and availability

CoolNest® Pro is available now at sweetnight.com in Queen and King sizes, with 12-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch profiles. Prices range from $529.99 to $829.99. The mattress ships compressed in a box and includes SweetNight's 100-night sleep trial and 10-year limited warranty.

"This launch marks the next evolution of the CoolNest® series," said Amber, CMO at SweetNight. "Built on customer feedback, CoolNest® Pro is designed to help address common sleep challenges like overheating. We will continue investing in sleep innovation to make quality rest more accessible and support healthier lives through better sleep."

FAQs

1. How does CoolNest® Pro fit into SweetNight's product strategy?

CoolNest® Pro is the latest evolution of the CoolNest® series, which focuses on solving real sleep issues, especially overheating and sleep disruption.

2. What makes CoolNest® Pro different from the original CoolNest®?

Compared to the original CoolNest®, the CoolNest® Pro features an Ice Silk Cover for an instant cool-to-the-touch feel and an upgraded perforated foam design that enhances airflow. These improvements help reduce heat buildup and maintain a cooler, more comfortable sleep environment throughout the night.

3. How does the four-stage cooling system work?

The system combines instant cooling from the Ice Silk cover, adaptive temperature regulation through PCM materials, sustained cooling from 30% gel infused foam, and continuous airflow from a 3D perforated foam structure.

4. Who is this mattress designed for?

CoolNest® Pro is designed for hot sleepers, people who experience night sweats, couples sensitive to motion transfer, and back or side sleepers looking for better pressure relief and spinal alignment.

5. Is the mattress certified and safe?

Yes. The mattress uses OEKO-TEX® certified fabrics, CertiPUR-US® certified foams, and is completely fiberglass free.

About SweetNight

SweetNight is a modern sleep brand dedicated to making high-quality, intelligent sleep solutions accessible to everyday families. We solve the biggest barriers in smart sleep —by delivering technology that is simple, intuitive, and fairly priced. Our mission is to be the world's leading Self-Adjusting Sleep Wellness Partner, making intelligent, thoughtful health accessible to all.

Learn more at www.sweetnight.com.

SOURCE SweetNight