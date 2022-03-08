SweetNight Launches Dreamy S1, New Flippable Mattress that Adapts to Different Needs

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SweetNight , a global brand for innovative sleep technology, announced today the launch of Dreamy S1 , a new kind of memory foam mattress that can be flipped depending on the type of support a user needs for a good night's rest. The product launch also marks a milestone for SweetNight as it expands to the United States in order to meet the demands of a market hungry for a better night's sleep.

The boom in the sleep economy has introduced countless out-of-the-box bed companies and sleep solutions to fit every need. However, even though better sleep plays a critical role in life such as healing and recovery of the body, it still can come with a steep price tag. With a firm belief that every sleeper deserves the best rest possible, SweetNight was founded in 2011 to help change the state of the industry. The company implements new technology, price transparency, and superior product craftsmanship to provide thoughtfully designed sleep products that are affordable to all.

SweetNight's newest mattress, Dreamy S1, is not only designed for the modern sleeper but also for an age-old problem. One of the most common reasons for mattress returns is because the product is either too soft or too firm. With this in mind, the Dreamy S1 features innovative curved cooling gel memory foam and high-density base foam to deliver soft, medium-firm, and firm comfort all in one mattress. Sleepers can choose the comfort level they desire with either a simple rotation to change the head-foot position or a flip-over. In addition to maximizing comfort, the Dreamy S1 relieves pressure and regulates temperature.

Dreamy S1 also showcases the world's first seamless five-side cover sheet that is exclusive to SweetNight sleepers. Beyond elevating night-time experiences, the breathable cover features a special Jacquard knit that pushes the boundaries of mattress and bedding design. The elegant cover was crafted to complement its surroundings, with or without an additional fitted sheet.

Dreamy S1 features include:

Three Firmness Levels, Two Sides, One Flip

The bottom side offers a firm feeling, which is perfect for those who have back and shoulder problems. The top side offers a soft feeling at the head and medium-firm support at the tail.

Curved Memory Foam for Targeted Spinal Support

Targeted support and cushioning comfort relieve back pain and shoulder pain, improving customers' sleep quality.

Temperature Adaptive for Cooler Sleep

Gel-infused memory foam layer regulates body temperatures to provide a cool and comfortable night's sleep.

Lifelong Support and Endurance

Thanks to its range of comfort levels and features, Dreamy S1 is designed to last and meet fluctuating needs so that sleepers do not have to purchase a new mattress every time they undergo a life-changing experience. The mattress adapts to users as they go through any circumstance such as aging or pregnancy and is also crafted for all environments and climates to handle relocation or seasonal changes.

Superior Motion Isolation

Dreamy S1 isolates movement and absorbs the noise of all tosses and turns, providing undisturbed sleep even if a bedmate gets up.

One-Piece Cover with Elegant Design

Modern mattress cover with a unique wave-pattern provides a truly seamless and comfortable nightly experience.

Safe with Certification

SweetNight mattresses are made of eco-friendly memory foam which is CertiPUR-US certified and is safe and healthy for the entire family.

"We created the Dreamy S1 mattress with our customers in mind. We believe in the healing power of great sleep, and a good night's rest starts with a comfortable bed that suits one's needs," said Tony Wong, the founder, and CEO of SweetNight. "As we continue in our mission to deliver quality sleep to the world, we're excited to officially expand to the U.S. market where more than half of our customers are."

Starting at $473, the SweetNight's Dreamy S1 is available for purchase at SweetNight.com and ships nationwide. To celebrate the launch of the new Dreamy S1mattress, customers will receive an early bird discount of 20% Off of their purchase. This offer is valid only during the Launch Promotion Period from March 8th to March 15th while supplies last. For sleepers looking to complete their SweetNight experience with bed frames and accessories, SweetNight is offering Bundles at discounted prices such as the Upgrade Bundle which includes one Dreamy S1, two Original Memory Foam Pillows, and one Tranquil Adjustable Bed Frame to get the most personalized sleep ever. Customers can save up to 40% more with SweetNight's Bundles instead of individually adding each item to their carts.

About SweetNight

Founded in 2011, SweetNight is a global brand of sleep products that is committed to driving changes in the sleep industry and providing affordable, high-quality sleep for everyone through innovation. Using a mindful blend of technology, industry best practices, market research, and human-centric design, SweetNight has perfected a system of sleep hygiene products such as mattresses, pillows, bedding, and bed frames to create the ultimate Sleep Ecosystem for today's sleeper. To learn more about SweetNight, visit https://sweetnight.com .

Media Contact

Danielle Perez

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

1 (888) 317-4687 ext. 705

SOURCE SweetNight