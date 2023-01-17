SweetNight Launches Mobile Warming Blanket to Keep You Warm This Season

The sleep solutions company unveils new versatile blanket for warmth at home or on the go

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Night Technology Co., Ltd, the company behind the direct-to-consumer mattress and sleep related products brand SweetNight has launched a new wearable, continuing to bring high-quality sleep related products to market. Learn more at https://www.sweetnight.com/products/mobile-warming-blanket-robe

The Mobile Warming Blanket has a versatile design and can be worn as a vest to keep you warm on the go when you don't want to use it as a traditional blanket. Besides the 700 fill goose down insulation, the Mobile Warming Blanket also has a heating element sewn into the back of the blanket. You can connect a standard power bank to a USB Type-C connector to activate it's powered warming feature.

The Mobile Warming Blanket is a versatile blanket that can be used around the home, during light outdoor trips and at the office. The blanket is light for travel, foldable, hypoallergenic, wind/splash resistant and provides great heat insulation. In cold environments users can turn on the blanket's built-in heating element by plugging it to a USB power bank for powered warming.

"When we designed the Mobile Warming Blanket, we wanted a product that was not only versatile, but could provide more warmth when we needed it," said SweetNight founder Tony Huang. "Since quality sleep and comfort are affected by temperature, you need a product that could help provide much needed insulation in a variety of indoor and outdoor situations. It is our hope that our customers would enjoy this product as much as we enjoyed the development process."

The blanket contains 700 fill power goose down while providing excellent heat insulation for the user. The fabric material is finished with Teflon providing resistance against wind, splash, and dust. What sets this product apart from your everyday blanket is that it is designed with the option to be worn like a vest. The blanket is made with zipper slits for both your arms and three clasp buttons so that you can secure the blanket, while you move or cover up as normal. You can reach and close the zippers easily from outside or within with its two-sided rotating zipper design.

For added warmth you can connect a standard USB power bank to the USB Type-C connector to turn on the in-built heating element that is stitched into the back region of the blanket. The heating element provides safe warming at 60°C(140°F) indoors which automatically shut off after one hour to ensure comfortability.

The brand also teased new products to come, "2023 will be a big year for us as we transform the SweetNight brand from an affordable mattress company to an actual sleep solutions provider. We have been hard at work in the last three years to develop this new line of products and we want customers to understand how important finding a mattress that fits really is from the perspective of quality sleep," said Tony.

Having more than a decade of hard work, tireless research and understanding of quality sleep needs, SweetNight continues to bring quality sleep solutions to the world.

For more information visit: https://www.sweetnight.com/

About SweetNight

Established in 2011, SweetNight is a global direct-to consumer mattress and sleep solutions brand with humble beginnings selling affordable mattress products to customers around the world. The company is based in Asia and has more than 2,000 staff members worldwide. SweetNight products are available in 130 countries in major markets such as Europe, Middle East, North America, and Asia.

Media Contact

Chelsea Kershaw

Firecracker PR

(909) 573-7237

[email protected]

SOURCE SweetNight