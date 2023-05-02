SweetNight Launches 'Prime': A Full Foam Mattress with Four Adjustable Firmness Profiles to Better Fit Sleepers' Changing Needs

Launch Brings the Most Versatile Product to the Brand Yet

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering their commitment to bringing modern solutions to modern sleepers, SweetNight today debuts the SweetNight Prime Mattress , a new generation of memory foam mattress and its most versatile product yet, which features four firmness profiles in one full foam mattress to better-fit sleepers' ever-changing needs.

Contouring Curve is SweetNight's innovation on design for memory foam mattresses that is central to the new Prime. S-shaped curvature cuts made into foams of different densities and properties work together to create a unique sleep experience. The peaks and troughs of the cuts are meticulously calculated with precise distribution of materials to create a foam mattress that can be flipped or rotated to find your comfort zone. The Prime is a sleeptastic 4-in-1 firmness design suiting all sleepers. The Prime Mattress is a full memory foam mattress that you can not be wrong choosing. With the ability to adjust the firmness and variable sinking ranges for different sleep positions, the Prime can keep up with your body and lifestyle changes. It's also a foam mattress with lower margin of purchase error and reduced hassle, since you can find the comfort that fits your sleep preference in one mattress simply by flipping or rotating the mattress.

Typical memory foam mattresses offer limited one-firmness profile, which can be a hit or miss for the buyer since everyone has a different way of sleeping. A memory foam mattress that provides comfortable sinking range for side sleepers generally might not be a good option for back/front sleepers, due to a lack of support. Therefore, the best way to find a foam mattress that fits your comfort and support needs is to try out different mattresses. SweetNight Prime Mattress is designed to help consumers with a variety of sleep preferences to find their comfort zone in a single memory foam mattress for quality sleep.

"Most foam mattresses on the market offer only one or two firmness options in one," said Lisa Ren, Deputy R&D Director for the SweetNight brand and head of the mattress development team. "The result is that some percentages of foam mattress buyers are left unsatisfied. So, we went into the lab and developed something that you cannot be wrong choosing."

Through SweetNight's signature design innovation Contouring CurveTM , customers can flip or rotate the Prime mattress to adjust and enjoy their preferred level of firmness—soft, medium-soft, or firm, medium-firm. These firmness profiles are created by layering different foams with different properties and densities working in unison to create a distinct sleep experience. These curves in the layers create variable sinking ranges, which could give more room for a side sleeper's shoulders or less sinkage for back/front sleepers, depending on how you rotated the mattress from head to tail.

This feature is handy for people that are experiencing changes to their body and lifestyle such as a back sleeper needing to sleep on their side due to pregnancy or a person that needs to sleep on a firmer side for injury recovery purposes. It also eliminates the hassle of choosing the wrong mattress. No longer do you need to return it if it isn't comfortable. All you need to do is adjust it to a side that fits your sleep comfort requirements.

The SweetNight Prime is the culmination of a decade-long quest to construct the perfect memory foam mattress—a mattress that can meet the needs of everyday sleepers without breaking the bank. Previously some sleepers may resort to spend more than $2000, to try out 2 or 3 mattresses, to find the one that really suits them. The Prime is set between $600 to $1250 depending on the size. Its ability to flip and rotate means that one mattress can fit how your lifestyle and body changes over time.

The Prime's customized comfort experience is further enhanced by a four-layer high-density foam structure, which keeps sleepers cool and gently conforms to your body curves for cushioning support. The unparalleled motion isolation ensures that owners rest undisturbed through the night. All these layers harmonize to ensure the kind of deep, revitalizing sleep that everyone deserves.

The Prime Mattress is fiberglass-free for safe and sound sleep assurance and also backed by a 10-year warranty, 100-day sleep trial, and free shipping & return policy. Equally restful for the eyes, the Prime also features a breathable, plush checker monogram pattern cover that lends a dash of style to any room, with high-density anti-pilling and anti-slip knitted fabric to ensure years of comfort.

SweetNight is a global brand that provides modern solutions for modern sleepers. Constantly working to unlock new levels of quality sleep and quality support while sleeping, SweetNight continues its mission by introducing new and innovative products. The brand has plans to continue its momentum throughout this year, with new releases constantly in the works.

For more information about the Contouring CurveTM Design Innovation, please visit: www.sweetnight.com/pages/contouring-curve

About SweetNight

Founded in 2011, SweetNight is a global brand of sleep products committed to driving changes in the sleep industry and providing affordable, high-quality sleep for everyone through innovation. Using a mindful blend of technology, industry best practices, market research, and human-centric design, SweetNight has established a system of sleep hygiene products such as mattresses, pillows, bedding, and more, to create a modern Sleep Ecosystem that fits today's sleepers. For more information, please visit www.sweetnight.com.

