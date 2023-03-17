SweetNight Launches "Starry Night" Hybrid Mattress for Amazon, Offering High-Quality and Affordable Sleep Experience for Astral Travelers

Global Sleep Solutions Brand Continues its Mission of Quality Sleep Support with New Mattress Series on Amazon

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the eponymous Vincent van Gogh painting with its swirling sky and deep blue palette, SweetNight today debuts the Starry Night Hybrid Mattress , its latest Amazon product delivering a high-quality and affordable sleep experience.

The Starry Night Hybrid mattress is perfect for sleepers that want that memory foam contouring with added bounce from the pocket coil support core. Only available at SweetNight store on Amazon. The star inspired cover pattern and four-layer mattress design are made to keep you quiet at ease. The Starry Night brings you a great sleep experience that is among the stars at a comfortable price.

With over a decade of mattress design and experience, SweetNight wanted to develop a quality mattress with a design that delivers a great sleep experience to keep you quiet at ease. Starry Night Hybrid Mattress, from its four-layer design and the dreamy star-dotted cover, provides a comfort experience that sets you floating among the stars.

Featuring a four-layer design to ensure the greatest comfort, the Starry Night Hybrid Mattress is topped by a gel-infused layer for heat transfer and cool sleep. Tempered-steel pocketed coil works together with high-density foam layers to cushion the body shape of the sleepers and provide much-needed support for a better rest. Each layer under the cover is designed to create a great sleep experience. The Starry Night Mattress presents a medium-soft firmness profile that fits most sleep requirements of different customers.

Equally restful for the eyes, the breathable, comfortable cover is deep blue with a meandering starfield pattern, reminiscent of the Big Dipper, lulling sleepers into cosmic dreams by creating a tranquil and relaxing sleeping environment. The SweetNight Starry Night Hybrid Mattress is available in full, queen and king sizes for $300-450.

SweetNight is a global brand that provides modern solutions for modern sleepers. On a pursuit for quality sleep and quality support while sleeping, SweetNight continues its mission by introducing new and innovative products. The brand has plans to continue its momentum for 2023 with new releases already in the works.

To purchase the Starry Night Hybrid Mattress visit: https://www.amazon.com/Sweetnight-Mattress-Individually-Cooling-Isolation/dp/B0BWR698V7?th=1

For more information on SweetNight visit: https://www.sweetnight.com/ .

About SweetNight

Founded in 2011, SweetNight is a global brand of sleep products committed to driving changes in the sleep industry and providing affordable, high-quality sleep for everyone through innovation. Using a mindful blend of technology, industry best practices, market research, and human-centric design, SweetNight has established a system of sleep hygiene products such as mattresses, pillows, bedding, and more, to create a modern Sleep Ecosystem that fits today's sleepers. For more information, please visit http://www.SweetNight.com .

