SweetNight Launches "The Dream Job": a Global Sleep Consultant Initiative Offering $1,000 and Mattress Testing Opportunities

WILMINGTON, Del., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SweetNight, a modern sleep brand dedicated to bringing intelligent sleep solutions to everyday families, today announced the launch of "The Dream Job , " a global monthly recruitment initiative that invites participants to serve as paid "Sleep Consultants." Selected applicants receive a US$1,000 stipend and a featured SweetNight mattress to provide firsthand feedback on key performance metrics, including cooling performance, comfort, and support. By integrating consumer insights into the development process, the initiative reflects SweetNight's commitment to advancing sleep equity and making quality sleep more attainable for a broader range of consumers.

SweetNight_The Dream Job

Sleep Equity serves as the guiding concept for the initiative. As sleep technology grows increasingly sophisticated, it often becomes less transparent and more expensive, widening the gap between innovation and accessibility. "The Dream Job" responds by integrating firsthand user feedback into product evaluation, helping to create a more transparent, relatable, and responsive approach to everyday sleep needs.

Transparency is embedded throughout the program. Selected Sleep Consultants are invited to share detailed feedback on their sleep experience, supported by three photos and one video documenting real-world product use. These insights help inform SweetNight's ongoing product development while translating technical features into more practical, user-relevant benefits. Rather than framing testing as a traditional endorsement, the program emphasizes open dialogue and consumer-centered collaboration.

Public participation in "The Dream Job" is open globally, with each cycle's application window announced separately. For the inaugural round, applications are open from May 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET to May 20 at 10:00 p.m. ET via SweetNight's official website. All applicants receive a discount code for the official store, regardless of final selection.

The inaugural round highlights the CoolNest® Memory Foam Mattress, a cooling-focused sleep solution designed for heat-sensitive sleepers and warmer-weather comfort. It features SweetNight's CoolNest® System, a layered cooling design that combines the CoolNest® cover, PCMflux® high-resilience foam, and gel-infused memory foam to help draw heat away and maintain a more consistent sleep temperature throughout the night. A 3D Airflow Structure enhances breathability, while a 5-Zone Ergo Support Design delivers targeted full-body pressure relief and ergonomic support for more restorative sleep.

As an open, monthly initiative, "The Dream Job" establishes a sustained framework for collaboration, transparency, and inclusion. Through continuous participation and shared dialogue, the program aims to support a future of sleep innovation that is both advanced and equitable, where comfort is informed by real lives and designed to be universally accessible.

About SweetNight

SweetNight is a modern sleep brand dedicated to making high-quality, intelligent sleep solutions accessible to everyday families. The company addresses the biggest challenges in smart sleep by delivering technology that is simple, intuitive, and fairly priced. Its mission is to become the world's leading Self‑Adjusting Sleep Wellness Partner, bringing thoughtful, health‑focused innovation to households everywhere.

SOURCE SweetNight