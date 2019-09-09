Sweetome and Hurun Report the U.S. is Still the Top Destination for Chinese Investment

USA offered the highest return on investment (ROI) on overseas property investment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetome, a leading shared accommodation, operation and management group and the Hurun Research Institute released the Sweetome Hurun Global House Price Index for the First Half of 2019, which shows the US remains the top destination for Chinese property investors with 19 out of 50 cities listed with Washington as a new entry; down two from 2018.

The partnership also released the Sweetome Hurun China HNWI Global Property ROI, calculated by the sum of the annual increase in house prices, the rate of return on rent and the growth in the local currency against the RMB over the 12 months ending 30 June 2019.

Preferred Destinations for Overseas Property Purchases

Los Angeles took the top spot for the fifth year in a row, followed by New York and Boston in second and third place and San Francisco and Seattle tying fourth. Sixth on the list was London, followed by Vancouver and Toronto.

Gaining the Most from Property Investment

Sweetome has a rich property portfolio and mature experience in real estate operations management with over 540 million homes registered with operations in Canada and the United States.

"The secret to investing is to keep voids as low as possible. To maximize ROI, investors should consider buy-to-let either long or short-term, providing vacant homes as holiday destinations to ensure constant returns," said David Ye, Head of North American Office, Sweetome.

Sweetome combines standardized management practices with flexible service formats and manages houses with the highest standards. Without changing the property rights of owners, Sweetome provides room rental services to customers on business trips and vacations and increases the return on investment by adding value to homes that are idle.

About Sweetome Group

Sweetome Group is a leading shared accommodation, operation and management group. Our mission is to share every idle house to travelers who are eager to find a warm and lovely place when travelling. We offer solutions for both short- and long-term rental management services and house owners to help them improve asset values and satisfy the personalized needs of customers. Sweetome operates over 54,000 vacation rental houses in more than 280 destinations.

About the Hurun Report

Established in 1999 by British accountant Rupert Hoogewerf, Hurun Report Inc. has grown into a leading research platform based in Shanghai and Mumbai, best-known for its China and India rich lists, and with 150 employees today.

