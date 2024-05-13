Sweets & Snacks Expo Announces 2024 Most Innovative New Product Awards Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweets & Snacks Expo announced today the winners of the 2024 Most Innovative New Product Awards, recognizing excellence in 13 categories and showcasing the most innovative ideas, concepts, and products across the candy and snack industries.

"With the Most Innovative New Product Awards, we celebrate the innovation that sets flavor and product trends for the confectionery and snack categories, and, in many ways, carries heavy influence across the entire food industry," John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association which is the host organization for Sweets & Snacks Expo, said. "As consumers look to confectionery and snacks to enhance special moments, celebratory occasions, holidays, and everyday activities, this innovation is more important than ever before. Through these awards, we recognize the manufacturers, retail partners, suppliers, and brokers who play a role in delighting consumers across the country and around the world."

Each year, more than 300 confectionery and snack products are submitted for consideration in categories including Small Business Innovator and Best in Show, and retail leaders specializing in these powerhouse categories serve as judges. Beginning May 14, these products will be on display in the Featured Product Showcase at the Sweets & Snacks Expo.

The Most Innovative New Product Awards Winners are:

Chocolate: SKIPPY – Milk Chocolate PB Minis

SKIPPY – Milk Chocolate PB Minis Meat Snacks: CHYLER'S™ – Hawaiian Beef Chips® – Original with Roasted Garlic

CHYLER'S™ – Hawaiian Beef Chips® – Original with Roasted Garlic Savory Snacks: For the first time in MINPA history…a TIE!

Our Home, YOU NEED THIS – Hot Cheddar Fries



PepsiCo Foods – Doritos Dinamita Smoky Chile Queso

Seasonal: Crazy Candy, Anderson's Crazy Candy – Peanut Brittle

Crazy Candy, Anderson's Crazy Candy – Peanut Brittle Gum & Mints: Mars Wrigley North America, HUBBA BUBBA – Mini Gum in Skittles Original Flavors

Mars Wrigley North America, HUBBA BUBBA – Mini Gum in Skittles Original Flavors Gourmet/Premium | Candy: Lakrids by Bulow – Passionfruit Chocolate-Coated Licorice

Lakrids by Bulow – Passionfruit Chocolate-Coated Licorice Baked Goods: Simply Good Foods Company, Quest® – Strawberry Cake Frosted Cookies

Simply Good Foods Company, Quest® – Strawberry Cake Frosted Cookies Novelty/Licensed: Amos Sweets Inc., Amos Peelerz – Gummy Banana

Amos Sweets Inc., Amos Peelerz – Gummy Banana Non-Chocolate Candy: Amos Sweets Inc., Amos Peelerz – Gummy Mango

Amos Sweets Inc., Amos Peelerz – Gummy Mango Salty Snacks: Nomad Snacks – Ramen Popcorn

Nomad Snacks – Ramen Popcorn Sweet Snacks: Nerdy Nuts – Banana Cream Pie Peanut Butter Treat

Nerdy Nuts – Banana Cream Pie Peanut Butter Treat Small Business Innovator: Issei – Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mochi Gummies

Issei – Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mochi Gummies Best in Show: Nerdy Nuts – Avalanche Peanut Butter Treat

To set up an interview with a Sweets & Snacks Expo spokesperson, please email [email protected].

Visit the official Sweets & Snacks Expo Media Kit for more information on the show and media resources.

About Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, X and Instagram.

