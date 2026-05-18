Sweets & Snacks Expo Announces 2026 Most Innovative New Product Awards Winners

Record-breaking number of products compete across expanded award program at the 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sweets & Snacks Expo announced the winners of the 2026 Most Innovative New Product Awards, recognizing the most innovative candy and snack products shaping the future of the industry. With nearly 500 products entered this year – the largest field in program history – the awards spotlight breakthrough innovation, emerging trends and products poised to drive consumer excitement and category growth.

"The Most Innovative New Product Awards celebrate the creativity, ingenuity and consumer-focused innovation that continue to move the confectionery and snack industries forward," John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, the host organization for Sweets & Snacks Expo, said. "With a record number of entries this year, the 2026 finalists and winners demonstrate how brands are responding to evolving consumer preferences and creating opportunities for innovative treating."

This year's awards program introduces two new top honors – the Trailblazer Award and Powerhouse Award – replacing the previous Best in Show and Small Business Innovator categories. The updated structure reflects the evolving marketplace while ensuring the Most Innovative New Product Awards continue to recognize both disruptive emerging ideas and high-impact launches from established brands.

The 2026 Most Innovative New Product Awards winners are:

Powerhouse Candy: WARHEADS Loud Mouth Bites | CandyRific

WARHEADS Loud Mouth Bites | Powerhouse Snack: Dot's Snack Mix | The Hershey Company

Dot's Snack Mix | Trailblazer Candy: Mochi Gummies - Dark Chocolate Covered Cherry | Issei

Mochi Gummies - Dark Chocolate Covered Cherry | Trailblazer Snack: Raspberry Rose (Beauty + Glow) Popcorn | Belle's Gourmet Popcorn

Raspberry Rose (Beauty + Glow) Popcorn | Chocolate: Alli & Rose Strawberry Moochies | CAL Marketing

Alli & Rose Strawberry Moochies | Gourmet/Premium Confections: Freeze Dried Milk + White Chocolate Strawberries | Tru Fru

Freeze Dried Milk + White Chocolate Strawberries | Gum & Mints: Bubbilicious Gummy Gum – Strawberry Orange | Perfetti Van Melle

Bubbilicious Gummy Gum – Strawberry Orange | Gummy Candy: Squashies Sours – Cherry & Apple | Smarties

Squashies Sours – Cherry & Apple | Non-Chocolate Candy: Sour Tiniez | Rotten

Sour Tiniez | Novelty/Licensed: Mashups Candy Salad Kit | 1UP Candy

Mashups Candy Salad Kit | Seasonal: Brach's Crunchy Chewy Jelly Beans | Ferrara

Brach's Crunchy Chewy Jelly Beans | Meat Snacks: Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Flavored – Bacon Jerky | Wicked Cutz

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Flavored – Bacon Jerky | Salty Snacks: Cholula Hot Sauce Flavored Tortilla Chips | Xochitl, Inc.

Cholula Hot Sauce Flavored Tortilla Chips | Savory Snacks: Everything Bagel Pretzels | Promise Confections / Edward Marc Brands

Everything Bagel Pretzels | Sweet Snacks: Nutella Ice Cream Cones | Ferrero North America

Nutella Ice Cream Cones | Baked Goods: Strawberry Milkshake Cookie | The Graceful Cookie

Beginning May 19, products will be displayed in the Featured Product Showcase.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo brings together candy and snack manufacturers, retailers and industry partners from around the world to showcase the latest innovations and trends driving the future of snacking and confectionery.

To set up an interview with a Sweets & Snacks Expo spokesperson, please email [email protected].

Visit the official Sweets & Snacks Expo Media Kit for more information on the show and media resources.

About Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions, and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is hosted by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the voice of the U.S. confectionery industry. Our member companies create moments of joy with chocolate, candy, gum, and mints, drive $55 billion in retail sales, and add a little sweetness to life. NCA champions policies that help candy makers and other stakeholders in this unique category thrive while reminding consumers that chocolate and candy are treats. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Emily Reid, [email protected].

SOURCE Sweets & Snacks Expo