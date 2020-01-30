Sweet's Artist-Hosted 'Sugar Rush' Game Delivers Music Streams and Empowers Fans to Make a Difference

"It's widely known that driving mass streams at the right time in a song's release cycle can have a profound impact on the distribution and reach the song achieves. The Sugar Rush was designed to have a direct and positive impact on a release, while introducing the artist to a new Gen-Z audience on the Sweet app," said Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet.

Indie Pop Artist Megan Davies recently hosted a Sugar Rush on the Sweet app and "the benefits became very clear," said Kelsey McMahan, Davies' Artist Manager at Modern Management. "Megan's latest single, Underneath, got playlisted by Spotify the next morning and Sweet will definitely be an integral part of our music release strategy going forward."

Within the Sugar Rush game experience is a 'give back' feature called "Share the Love" where artists can drive awareness of a meaningful charity and empower their fans to join the cause. In addition, artists will often shout out an up-and-coming artist to whom they want to lend their voice and drive awareness through song saves and artist follows.





Sweet has already secured commitments for 52 weeks of talent brands looking to make an impact through the Sugar Rush, representing a combined social media and music following of over 100 million fans. Notable talent lined up to host the weekly game in 2020 include hip-hop artist and actress Serayah from the hit series "Empire", hip-hop artists Yung Bleu and Fredo Bang, Disney star Kevin Quinn, country artists Tenille Arts, Abby Anderson and Mo Pitney, YouTube power couple GoldJuice, and EDM star Zomboy.

Fans who miss the live event can play the Sugar Rush in replay mode and continue to drive streams, shares, saves and follows for the talent host. Sweet has begun adding special Sugar Rush events and additional inventory to accommodate excess demand. During the initial soft launch of the Sweet app, the Sugar Rush was played over 50,000 times in live and replay mode. Over 100,000 songs were streamed and nearly 400,000 valuable actions were completed by fans during the game.

The Sweet app is available on iOS and Android . Charitable and celebrity inquiries can be directed to sugarrush@sweet.io for more information on how to get involved.

About Sweet

Sweet is a transformative platform that recognizes and rewards fans for engaging with their favorite artists and talent brands. Initially just an idea to recognize the value of a fans' streams, shares, consumption, and more, Sweet has now become a movement with hundreds of artists on the platform and has driven over 2 million fan actions and nearly 500,000 music streams during the initial 3-month beta launch. Sweet is available for download on iOS and Android.

https://sweet.io

SOURCE Sweet

Related Links

https://www.sweet.io

