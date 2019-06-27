SweetVinyl Introduces SugarCube Mini and Plus Models With Indiegogo Campaign.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SweetVinyl is launching the latest additions to its product line with an Indiegogo campaign featuring Mini and Plus versions of the SC-1 and SC-2 models with introductory 10% discounts.



SWEETVINYL(C) Copyright SweetVinyl 2019 www.sweetvinyl.com The SC-2 Mini/Phono integrates SweetVinyl's latest version 2.0 recording functions from the top-of-the-line SC-2 in the form factor of the SC-1 Mini/Phono and includes SweetVinyl's new phono stage.

Initially offered via Indiegogo in 2017, the SugarCube SC-1 and SC-2 were the first audiophile-grade products to enable non-destructive click & pop removal on any vinyl LP record in real-time while the SC-2 was the first to record digitally, providing LP metadata tagging, track-splitting and other advanced features. Throughout 2019 SweetVinyl is expanding the SugarCube family with the Mini and Plus models of the original SC-1 and SC-2.



The new models being offered in the current Indiegogo with campaign are:



SC-1 Mini: Cost and sized reduced version of the SC-1.

SC-1 Mini/Phono: Adds MM/MC phono stage to the SC-1 Mini.

SC-1 Plus: Updated SC-1 with digital interfaces and SVNR surface noise reduction.

SC-2 Mini/Phono: Cost and sized reduced SC-2 with MM/MC phono stage.

These are stand-alone components that easily integrate with other analog components. The different models bring together many unique features:



Real-time, non-destructive click & pop removal with updated 2.0 algorithm.

User controllable strength of click & pop removal setting.

Pushbutton audiophile-grade internal bypass.

iOS, Android and Web apps for controlling the device.

192k /24 bit digital processing with new AKM ADC and DAC design.

/24 bit digital processing with new and DAC design. Switch selectable MM/MC phono stage on Phono models.

SVNR surface noise reduction software on Plus line.

2.0 track-splitting and metadata tagging with Discogs lookup with SC-2 models.

SweetVinyl is offering limited quantities of SugarCubes with special pricing on Indiegogo:



SC-1 Mini at $1,350 – (MSRP $1,500 )

– (MSRP ) SC-1 Mini/Phono at $1,800 – (MSRP $2,000 )

– (MSRP ) SC-1 Plus at $2,520 – (MSRP $2,800 )

– (MSRP ) SC-2 Mini/Phono $2,700 - (MSRP $3,000 )

An active link to the campaign is here:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/introducing-the-new-sugarcubes-by-sweetvinyl/#/

Every SugarCube provides hours of enjoyment from previously unplayable vinyl records in any collection, while SC-2 models create digital copies in virtually any format. The new high-quality phono stage offered now for the first time has a wide range of gain and input loading with rear panel controls and a built-in rumble filter. And every SugarCube will benefit from the latest algorithm updates with version 2.0 of the click and pop removal software with automatic updates.

For more information please contact:

Dan Eakins at dan@sweetvinyl.com, 650-208-0760



ABOUT SWEETVINYL

SweetVinyl, based in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 by two music lovers and serial entrepreneurs: Leo Hoarty and Dan Eakins. The SugarCube, shown first at CES 2016, represented a brand-new product category in the vinyl world. SweetVinyl's proprietary technology, includes realtime, non-destructive, click & pop removal, automatic metadata identification, direct recording to USB media, automatic track splitting, SVNR surface noise reduction software and mobile and web app integration. Visit: www.sweetvinyl.com

