SweetVinyl Introduces SugarCube Mini and Plus Models With Indiegogo Campaign.
SweetVinyl is launching the latest additions to its product line with an Indiegogo campaign featuring Mini and Plus versions of the SC-1 and SC-2 models with introductory 10% discounts.
Jun 27, 2019, 03:00 ET
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SweetVinyl is launching the latest additions to its product line with an Indiegogo campaign featuring Mini and Plus versions of the SC-1 and SC-2 models with introductory 10% discounts.
Initially offered via Indiegogo in 2017, the SugarCube SC-1 and SC-2 were the first audiophile-grade products to enable non-destructive click & pop removal on any vinyl LP record in real-time while the SC-2 was the first to record digitally, providing LP metadata tagging, track-splitting and other advanced features. Throughout 2019 SweetVinyl is expanding the SugarCube family with the Mini and Plus models of the original SC-1 and SC-2.
The new models being offered in the current Indiegogo with campaign are:
- SC-1 Mini: Cost and sized reduced version of the SC-1.
- SC-1 Mini/Phono: Adds MM/MC phono stage to the SC-1 Mini.
- SC-1 Plus: Updated SC-1 with digital interfaces and SVNR surface noise reduction.
- SC-2 Mini/Phono: Cost and sized reduced SC-2 with MM/MC phono stage.
These are stand-alone components that easily integrate with other analog components. The different models bring together many unique features:
- Real-time, non-destructive click & pop removal with updated 2.0 algorithm.
- User controllable strength of click & pop removal setting.
- Pushbutton audiophile-grade internal bypass.
- iOS, Android and Web apps for controlling the device.
- 192k/24 bit digital processing with new AKM ADC and DAC design.
- Switch selectable MM/MC phono stage on Phono models.
- SVNR surface noise reduction software on Plus line.
- 2.0 track-splitting and metadata tagging with Discogs lookup with SC-2 models.
SweetVinyl is offering limited quantities of SugarCubes with special pricing on Indiegogo:
- SC-1 Mini at $1,350 – (MSRP $1,500)
- SC-1 Mini/Phono at $1,800 – (MSRP $2,000)
- SC-1 Plus at $2,520 – (MSRP $2,800)
- SC-2 Mini/Phono $2,700 - (MSRP $3,000)
An active link to the campaign is here:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/introducing-the-new-sugarcubes-by-sweetvinyl/#/
Every SugarCube provides hours of enjoyment from previously unplayable vinyl records in any collection, while SC-2 models create digital copies in virtually any format. The new high-quality phono stage offered now for the first time has a wide range of gain and input loading with rear panel controls and a built-in rumble filter. And every SugarCube will benefit from the latest algorithm updates with version 2.0 of the click and pop removal software with automatic updates.
For more information please contact:
Dan Eakins at dan@sweetvinyl.com, 650-208-0760
ABOUT SWEETVINYL
SweetVinyl, based in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 by two music lovers and serial entrepreneurs: Leo Hoarty and Dan Eakins. The SugarCube, shown first at CES 2016, represented a brand-new product category in the vinyl world. SweetVinyl's proprietary technology, includes realtime, non-destructive, click & pop removal, automatic metadata identification, direct recording to USB media, automatic track splitting, SVNR surface noise reduction software and mobile and web app integration. Visit: www.sweetvinyl.com
Related Images
sc-2-mini-phono.png
SC-2 Mini/Phono
SWEETVI NYL© Copyright SweetVinyl 2019www.sweetvinyl.comThe SC-2 Mini/Phono integrates SweetVinyl's latest version 2.0 recording functions from the top-of-the-line SC-2 in the form factor of the SC-1 Mini/Phono and includes SweetVinyl's new phono stage.
sc-1-mini.png
SC-1 Mini
The SC-1 Mini incorporates all the technology and features of the revolutionary SC-1 SugarCube in an integrated platform — all at a lower price
SOURCE SweetVinyl
Share this article