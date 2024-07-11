SWEETWATER GETS NFL PLAYERS AMPED UP AT TIGHT END UNIVERSITY

Travis Kelce and Sweetwater invite athletes everywhere to share what songs amp them up, using #AmpedUp, on Instagram, TikTok or X. Post this

Tight End University, co-founded by NFL tight ends Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, and Fox Sports color analyst Greg Olsen, recently wrapped its 2024 camp. Held in Nashville at Vanderbilt University, the camp allows the NFL's tight ends an opportunity to collaborate with and learn among their peers, while participating in a variety of activities including on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, film study and more.

The athletes turn to the power of music to fuel their competitive spirit, increase their motivation and focus, and to get themselves amped up to perform. Travis Kelce and Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback and 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, are both Sweetwater investors.

Sweetwater's devoted following of music makers rely on the company as the go-to source for gear, advice, and support to help advance their musical journeys. Many of these customers include professional athletes, who are active musicians, podcasters, and home audio enthusiasts. Both Sweetwater and many athletes themselves understand the deep connection between sports and music—a connection that has endured for generations.

"Music plays a key role in every athlete's routine—it helps me get in the right mindset and pushes me to perform at the highest level. Growing up playing sports in Cleveland, my go-to song for getting amped up was 'SpottieOttieDopaliscious' by OutKast," shared Travis Kelce, NFL Three-Time Super Bowl Champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tight End University co-founder. "It was great to have Sweetwater as part of this year's Tight End University!"

Travis Kelce and Sweetwater invite athletes everywhere to share what songs amp them up, by using the hashtag #AmpedUp, on Instagram, TikTok or X. The resulting playlist, inspired by athletes of all ages, will be released on Thurs., Sept. 5 to coincide with the NFL's Opening Day.

About Sweetwater

The No. 1 online retailer for music makers, Sweetwater is trusted and beloved by millions of musicians, sound engineers, band and orchestra directors, and podcasters who rely on the company to help advance their musical and creative journeys. From beginners to rock stars, music makers everywhere seek out Sweetwater's industry-leading expertise, including in-depth product videos to inform their purchases and unrivaled post-care support. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and founded in 1979, Sweetwater Sound, LLC credits its four decades of profitability to its now 3,000 employees and its deep understanding of the profound connection that music makers have with their craft, their gear and the creative process. Sweetwater is amplifying change through music, lifting up communities by creating, empowering, and caring about the music makers of tomorrow and today. For more information, visit: https://www.sweetwater.com/.

