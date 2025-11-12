Sweetwater Heli Launches as California's Only Heli-Skiing Operation

For the ultimate convenience, Sweetwater Heli provides tailored heli-ski gear delivered to your mountain home or boutique hotel and seamless helicopter transfers within the Mammoth and Tahoe/Reno area.

California's Only Heli-Skiing Operation

Based out of Bridgeport, CA, Sweetwater Heli operates within a short distance of Mammoth and Lake Tahoe, offering fast access to high-alpine terrain, expert guides, and professional pilots. Each day is built around small groups, efficient flight rotations, and meticulous avalanche forecasting — ensuring maximum vertical with uncompromising safety.

"I'm incredibly excited to introduce a premium heli-ski experience to California. Having the opportunity for world-class heli-skiing right in our backyard is truly priceless and long overdue. Our team's love for California and everything it offers makes this especially significant," said Brian Kirschenmann, Co-Founder of Sweetwater Heli.

A New Chapter for California Skiers

"Waking up in Mammoth, skiing untouched powder with your friends in the Sweetwater Mountains, and being back in time for après…Sweetwater Heli just created the ultimate California ski day," said Hilary Roache, Ski Instructor, Mammoth Mountain

"Heli-skiing in our own backyard has been the ultimate dream. Sweetwater just made that dream a reality. I'm hyped to explore this terrain," said Tim Humphreys, Tahoe-based Professional Snowboarder

Northern California is considered one of the main meccas for skiing and riding in the country. A heli-ski operation in this region is a perfect opportunity to align with the locals' love for the mountains and snow.

Details & Booking

Launch Date: January 30, 2026



January 30, 2026 Location: Bridgeport, CA — servicing the Sweetwater Mountains



Bridgeport, CA — servicing the Sweetwater Mountains Price: From $1,800 per day (group rates and packages available)



From (group rates and packages available) Booking: www.sweetwater-heli.com

Sweetwater Heli is now accepting reservations for the 2026 season. Guests can book single or multi-day experiences, with all operations led by experienced certified guides and pilots trained to Sweetwater Heli's safety standards.

Sweetwater Heli - Company Fact Sheet

Company Name: Sweetwater Heli

Sweetwater Heli Website: sweetwater-heli.com

sweetwater-heli.com Launch Date: Booking open today; tours beginning January 30th, 2026

Booking open today; tours beginning January 30th, 2026 Location: Bridgeport, CA, serving the Lake Tahoe and Mammoth areas

Bridgeport, CA, serving the Lake Tahoe and Mammoth areas Tenure: 180,000+ acres of exclusive terrain in the Sweetwater Mountains Range spans 184,320 acres, approximately 288 sq. miles The highest peak in the range is Mount Patterson with an elevation of 11,673 ft. Mount Patterson is also a volcano. 6 peaks in the Sweetwater Mountains are above 10,000 ft. The range is located mostly within the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

180,000+ acres of exclusive terrain in the Sweetwater Mountains Aircraft: AS350B-3 ASTAR

AS350B-3 ASTAR Guest Experience: Guide-to-Guest Ratio (e.g., "1:4") Group Size (e.g., "Intimate groups of 4") Lunch Provided from locally owned family restaurant 6-8 Ski Runs

Key Offerings: Private Packages Single Seat Packages Private Heli Transport from Reno, Mammoth, & Lake Tahoe regions as an optional add on

The Why: Most of team, ownership to guides, have close ties to California All are avid members of local CA ski communities Wanted to bring heli-skiing to our backyard

Founder: Brian Kirschenmann, Co-Founder

Safety: Experienced Certified Guides Comprehensive Trainings in Companion Rescue & Helicopter Safety Use of Avalanche safety gear



