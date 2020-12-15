Sweetwater Hemp's Ice and Water Hemp Extraction Facility to Open in Early 2021

PLEASANTON, Neb., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 150 continuous years of farming under its belt, the Cruise Family of Pleasanton, Nebraska operates several successful agricultural businesses. This includes an acre-sized greenhouse providing produce to more than 300 Wal-Mart locations, and a farming operation with a 3000-acre output of corn and soybeans every season. Sweetwater Hemp Company is the family's latest addition to its growing stable of businesses.

Sweetwater Hemp was born in 2017 after the Cruise family started researching and planning with Craft Hemp consultants. Following the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, the company became licensed to cultivate, extract, process, and handle hemp. Soon, in early 2021, Sweetwater Hemp will launch the world's largest ice and water extraction facility using the latest technology — and no solvents.

High-Quality Hemp Products with the Latest Technology

Many CBD oil companies rely on outdated equipment and processes to extract cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant, including butane, ethanol, and CO2. These processes can degrade or destroy delicate terpenes during decarboxylation, which leads to lower-quality products. What's more, improperly made products — using liquid solvents like butane — can contain lingering chemicals.

Sweetwater Hemp Company is different. Using only ice, water, and the latest in hemp extraction technology , it's able to produce only the highest quality of CBD oil products. There's minimal to no loss of terpenes during extraction, resulting in purer full-spectrum oils. With this advanced technology, Sweetwater's facility can even isolate and extract other important cannabinoids and terpenes, enabling it to create products that provide optimal therapeutic value for customers.

The entire extraction process takes approximately 12 hours. Sweetwater Hemp Company uses only water and ice to extract, convert, and decarboxylate beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Using this process and all its advanced equipment, the company is able to produce 99% pharmaceutical-grade, 100% solvent-free CBD oil in various CBD/terpene profiles.

Launching in 2021

Sweetwater Hemp Company has been hard at work producing the purest and most potent full-spectrum CBD oil. With plans to continue developing and expanding its products through 2021, Sweetwater will be opening the new hemp processing plant early next year. The processing facility follows Good Manufacturing practice, including maintaining clean room conditions to avoid any contaminants from getting into the final products. It also packages all products using natural and sustainable options.

In addition to opening the world's largest solvent-free ice and water hemp extraction facility, Sweetwater Hemp Company provides services for hemp farmers in need of assistance. The Sweetwater Ag Services division provides an array of services to advocate for and support these farmers to grow and succeed within the hemp industry.

Farmers can partner with Sweetwater Hemp for agronomic support, such as advice on how to avoid loss and increase profitability. They can take advantage of Sweetwater's consultation services to get the most out of their business. They can also purchase the highest-quality certified hemp seeds on the market.

Sweetwater Hemp Company will begin taking pre-orders in late March for its early 2021 launch. Reach out via their website for more information.

Sweetwater Hemp Company is dedicated to encouraging growth and success not only in their own agricultural community but also in farming at large. The hemp industry, they believe, isn't just good for the state of Nebraska: it's an economic win for the entire nation's farmers.

