Sweetwater Promotes Mike Clem to CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetwater, the world's leading music technology and instrument retailer, today announced the promotion of Mike Clem to Chief Executive Officer and President, effective September 29, 2023. He will replace John Hopkins, who is retiring after more than 30 years at Sweetwater.

Since joining the company in 2003, Mike has held several key leadership roles in eCommerce and marketing, and has been instrumental in driving Sweetwater's growth. Prior to being named president in January of 2023, Clem served as chief growth officer, where he orchestrated strategic growth plans and innovation in all areas of the business and chief digital officer, overseeing the online shopping experience and strategy.

"Mike is a natural choice to become CEO & President, and has played a key role in our tremendous growth and success for the past 20 years," said Hopkins. "I have had the pleasure of working alongside Mike and am confident in his leadership and vision for the future. Sweetwater is in great hands."

"I firmly believe in Mike's ability to lead the company into the future," said Sweetwater Founder and Chairman of the Board Chuck Surack. "Not only does he understand and value the principles that have guided me and Sweetwater for the past four decades, but he has a true heart for ensuring that we continue to take care of our customers, our employees and their families, and our vendor partners."

"I couldn't be more excited about this opportunity and look forward to leading an amazing team of people who are committed to helping make our customers' musical and creative dreams come true," said Clem. 

Clem has over 25 years of experience in retail eCommerce, which began in the earliest days of the Internet and includes many notable retail brands. He is recognized as an innovator, speaker, and mentor. A graduate of Purdue University, Mike is a lifelong musician who is passionate about the music industry. He's a proud Fort Wayne native, where he is active in the community with his wife and their four children.

About Sweetwater
Sweetwater is the No. 1 eCommerce provider of music instruments and audio gear in the U.S. The most trusted retailer in the industry, Sweetwater helps musicians, producers, technicians, public speakers, and content creators with the tools they need to connect their ideas to their audience. From beginners to rockstars, customers at every level rely on Sweetwater's advice and expertise to help guide them through their gear shopping journey. As a result, Sweetwater customers can be found everywhere music is heard, audio is played, and ideas are shared. From the most iconic recording studios in the country to the hundreds of thousands of home recording studios; from the smallest venues to the biggest arenas; from schools to houses of worship, and more, Sweetwater has been instrumental at bringing customers' ideas to life. Founded in 1979, Sweetwater meteoric growth is built on a knowledgeable and experienced staff, outstanding selection and pricing, and, above all, an unwavering commitment to customer service excellence in every situation. For further information, visit Sweetwater.com.

