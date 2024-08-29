SWEETWATER REDEFINES INTEGRATION, PROVIDING ONE-STOP-SHOP FOR PROVEN INTEGRATION EXPERTISE COUPLED WITH UNRIVALED CUSTOMER CARE

Formalizes decades of industry-leading B2B audio integration work under Sweetwater umbrella

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetwater, the No. 1 online retailer for music makers, announced today the formal transition of All Pro Integrated Systems, its integration division, to officially operate as Sweetwater Integration. Solving the marketplace need for a one-stop shop for superior integration delivery, the transition reflects over a decade of investment, coupling exceptional customer care and a track record of successful projects for large-scale integration customers.

Sweetwater Integration installed the Rogers Centre's brand-new sound system ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays' return to their home stadium, providing players and fans with an elevated, immersive ballpark experience. Photo provided by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sweetwater's devoted customers now have a go-to source for integration to create immersive audio-visual experiences. And now, with Sweetwater Integration, the company is leveraging strong, proven relationships with experienced designers, engineers, and professional integrators.

"We've been working tirelessly to redefine integration and to ensure the integration delivery experience matches the experience synonymous with the Sweetwater name," explained Sweetwater CEO Mike Clem. "It's the Sweetwater way to invest, innovate, and disrupt the existing integration model to solve for the unmet needs of our customers and the marketplace."

Over decades, Sweetwater Integration has consistently added to its deep roster of long-standing integration customers. These customers range from houses of worship, cruise lines, theme parks and pro sports stadiums, to Fortune 500 company headquarters and US Embassies abroad.

Sweetwater's next-level approach to integration is first to market—but the proof is in the roster of marquee customers, including the Toronto Blue Jays, who attest to the Sweetwater caliber of customer care and service that make integration projects so successful. Rogers Centre, home of the Blue Jays, upgraded to a brand-new sound system ahead of the 2021 MLB season. The project called for replacing the ballpark's audio system, whose component list spanned from vintage 1989 stock to the second-generation upgrade of 2000. Once the pandemic restrictions were lifted and the Blue Jays could return to the Rogers Centre (after starting the season in Buffalo, NY), fans and players were greeted with an immersive audio experience.

"Everyone knew the very tight timelines and challenges the integrator would face installing the new sound system at the Rogers Centre in time for Opening Day," explained Mike Christiansen, director of technical production and broadcast services for the Toronto Blue Jays. "It was evident throughout the project that Sweetwater Integration had a plan and would be a partner until completion. They were always committed to do the right thing."

By adding integration to its portfolio, Sweetwater diversifies its offerings and expands its reach in the fast-growing integration market, bringing the company's renowned expertise and customer service to larger stages. The transition allows Sweetwater to serve its vast number of customers who have experienced and appreciate the level of service and care the company provides, along with white-glove design, engineering, and integration.

"Sweetwater Integration brought in a creative vision for the Museum of the Bible that we could have never imagined, and it manifest into a fully immersive experience that helps better connect, inspire, and provoke curiosity with museum visitors from around the world," said Josh Sutton, Chief Strategist for Paravel Insights, consultant to the Museum of the Bible's World Stage Theater in Washington, DC. "I've experienced the Sweetwater Difference for decades, and it's amazing to see how the company's servant-leadership approach with customers is elevating and transforming the integration experience—and the industry."

Sweetwater is reimagining integration and leading the way in redefining the approach to delivering on customer needs. To learn more about Sweetwater's integration offering, visit https://www.sweetwater.com/integration.

