S'well and Crayola Collaborate on Colorful, Limited Edition Water Bottle Collection

The limited edition Crayola x S'well collection is a playful, stylish, and sustainable way for parents, teachers, children, and everyone young-at-heart to stay hydrated. The collection includes seven Original Bottles (17oz) in an assortment of colors including blue, green, yellow, and red, and three Travelers (16oz) with multi-color patterns. Each bottle incorporates Therma-S'well® Technology to keep drinks colder or hotter for longer and is eco-friendly, reusable, and BPA/BPS-free.

"This partnership with S'well adds colorful fun to back-to-school accessories while inspiring kids to express themselves creatively," said April Heeren, Senior Director, Americas Outbound Licensing at Crayola. "The Crayola x S'well collection's crayon-inspired bottle designs and recognizable colors add a touch of joyful whimsy and nostalgia to consumers of all ages."

"We are thrilled to partner with Crayola, a brand that has been sparking creativity and inspiring imagination for generations. The Crayola x S'well collaboration felt like a natural fit to combine Swell's signature style and design with Crayola's iconic shapes and colors for a collection that is imaginative and one of a kind," says John Roscoe Swartz, Divisional President at Swell's parent company, Lifetime Brands, Inc.

The Crayola x S'well collection will be available August 22, 2024 exclusively on www.swell.com (US only).

About S'well:

At S'well, we're a design company for good, best known for creating the first reusable fashion hydration accessory. Founded in 2010 to help rid the world of single-use plastic bottles, we believe something as simple as buying a beautiful reusable bottle or bowl can make a big difference. Whether it's our original, iconic 17-ounce bottle or our latest innovations in food, barware and accessories, everything we make is designed to perform and offer more ways to help you use less. In 2022, S'well joined Lifetime Brands, Inc., leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. Visit www.swell.com to learn more.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n®, Chicago Metallic™, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide. The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities, and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola .

