Swell Chosen as GetApp Customer Experience Category Leader

HOLLADAY, Utah, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swell, the growth platform for local business, announced today that it has been selected as the number one customer experience software product by GetApp, the premier online resource for businesses exploring software as a service (SaaS) products. Swell has also been selected as a Top 20 customer experience software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.

Swell and GetApp

"We're honored to be selected as top performers in our market," says Drew Sparks, CEO and founder of Swell. "We've always been committed to giving our customers the most effective, easy-to-use tools for growing their businesses using the power of customer experience. This acknowledgment is proof that our team's hard work is helping us achieve that goal for our customers."

Swell helps businesses identify ways to improve the experience they provide customers by giving them tools for soliciting feedback through surveys and online reviews. Reviews not only help them find ways to elevate the customer experience, they also help businesses improve their online reputation and rank higher in search. To power better customer engagement, Swell also includes a full suite of communication tools that let businesses communicate with customers over convenient channels like text message and online chat.

The latest version of Swell, newly released in June, adds two new capabilities to the platform, in addition to a full user interface upgrade:

Swell Pay makes it easy for a business to send payment requests via text message, so they can get paid sooner. Customers can pay through a variety of secure, compliant payment methods right on their smartphone.



Swell Schedule allows a business' website visitors to request an appointment time online, so businesses can book them for service.

Businesses interested in trying Swell can book a custom demo at www.swellcx.com.

About Swell

Swell is an automated growth platform that helps local businesses find new customers and turn their feedback into reviews, referrals, and a booming bottom line. It helps businesses get discovered in local searches, learn from customer feedback, and enhance their reputation through true customer sentiment. www.swellcx.com

Media Contact:

Justin Strong

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

swell-chosen-as-getapp-customer.png

Swell Chosen as GetApp Customer Experience Category Leader

Swell and GetApp

SOURCE Swell