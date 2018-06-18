Swell Investing Introduces New Impact Investing Offering For Financial Advisors

High Impact - Each company in Swell's portfolios derives revenue from its impact theme. Swell focuses not just on how a company conducts its business but what that business is.

Curation - Separately Managed Account (SMA) structure allows deselection of companies from Swell "mix" that don't align with investors' values.

Tax Optimization - Swell automatically uses tax-intelligent lot ordering behind the scenes to reduce taxable gains during rebalancing and when an investor sells out of a portfolio.

Advisors interested in learning more about Swell's offering can find resources and request more information here. To accompany the launch, Swell is also releasing a new resource on impact investing today explaining Swell's investment approach titled "Investing for Progress and Performance."

Advisors on the Folio Institutional platform access Swell's portfolios through Model Manager Exchange (MMX), a marketplace enabling licensing of hundreds of equity, mutual fund, and ETF models from third-party managers. MMX helps advisor expand the range of portfolio models that they can offer clients.

"Our mission at Swell is to ensure every dollar invested has a positive impact on the world. Offering Swell to advisors through Folio's platform greatly expands access to impact investing," said Dave Fanger, CEO and Founder of Swell Investing. "This partnership with Folio Institutional is just the beginning. We're looking forward to continuing our work with the advisor community as investors across generations demand transparent, ethical investing options that don't sacrifice returns."

About Swell

Swell is an impact investing platform that helps you invest in equity portfolios that map to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It identifies high-impact, high-potential companies that are focused on a positive future, making the information and investment opportunity widely available. Swell is an SEC-registered investment adviser incubated by Pacific Life, a company that has more than 150 years of experience in financial services. Learn more at www.swellinvesting.com, facebook.com/swellinvesting, twitter.com/swellinvesting, instagram.com/swellinvesting, linkedin.com/company/swellinvesting, blog.swellinvesting.com.

About Folio Institutional®

Folio Institutional is a division of Folio Investments, Inc., a leading brokerage, custody and financial technology company, all in one. Investment advisors, financial institutions and retirement plans use our innovative technology and modular solutions to build and precisely manage customized portfolios for their entire client base, regardless of account size. Our clients use our state-of-the-art trading, portfolio management tools, digital investing services and alternative investment capabilities to create a better client experience, scale their business and improve profitability. We empower the financial services industry on both a full-service and technology-licensed basis, servicing billions of dollars of investor assets nationwide. www.folioinstitutional.com

Swell Investing LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Brokerage services provided to clients of Swell Investing LLC by Folio Investments, Inc., an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC.

Investments: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value. Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Please consider your objectives and Swell's fees before investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Please visit our website for additional information: www.swellinvesting.com

