S'WELL LAUNCHES LATEST INNOVATION IN HYDRATION WITH EXPLORER BOTTLE

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S'well, the creator of the original fashion hydration accessory and leader in sustainable solutions, is excited to announce its latest innovation in hydration, the S'well Explorer. Crafted with performance and functionality at the forefront, the S'well Explorer utilizes the same technology as S'well's Original Bottles and Tumblers, while offering a new shape and increased functionality for drinking on-the-go.

The S'well Explorer was created to inspire adventure and seamlessly fit into on-the-go lifestyles. Post this A group of water bottles with a green background. Moss and tree branches are nearby.

The versatile, reusable bottle is the ideal companion for every adventure. Whether it's exploring the great outdoors, embarking on a new fitness journey, or simply conquering daily routines, the S'well Explorer is the perfect choice for those seeking a stylish bottle that seamlessly fits into their busy lifestyle.

"Our goal was to create a bottle that inspires adventure and encourages our customers to embrace the world around them. The S'well Explorer does just that, featuring nature-inspired colorways and a sleek silhouette that is designed to move with you," says John Roscoe Swartz, Divisional President at S'well's parent company, Lifetime Brands, Inc.

The S'well Explorer is made from 91% recycled, post-consumer stainless steel, highlighting S'well's continued commitment to offering reusable and sustainable solutions. It features a soft-touch handle for comfortable carrying and cup holder-friendly size options. The convenient flip straw lid allows for easy, on-the-go drinking and leakproof transportation.

Like the original, iconic S'well Bottle, the S'well Explorer features Therma-S'well® Technology with triple-layered, vacuum-insulated construction designed to keep beverages cold for 42 hours and hot for 10 hours. It's dishwasher safe and BPA/BPS free with a condensation-free exterior that won't sweat in your hands or bag.

The S'well Explorer is available in three sizes, 24oz ($40), 32oz ($45), and 40oz ($50), and comes in four stunning color choices - Himalayan Salt, Carnelian, Onyx, and Green Jasper. The product will be available on swell.com beginning January 23, 2024.

About S'well:

At S'well, we're a design company for good, best known for creating the first reusable fashion hydration accessory. Founded in 2010 to help rid the world of single-use plastic bottles, we believe something as simple as buying a beautiful reusable bottle or bowl can make a big difference. Whether it's our original, iconic 17-ounce bottle or our latest innovations in food, barware and accessories, everything we make is designed to perform and offer more ways to help you use less. In 2022, S'well joined Lifetime Brands, Inc., leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. Visit www.swell.com to learn more.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n®, Chicago Metallic™, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide. The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

S'well Press

press@swell.com

SOURCE S'well