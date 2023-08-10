Swell Spark Entertainment Concepts Extend Gratitude to Educators and Introduce Exciting Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swell Spark, the visionary behind an array of small-box entertainment experiences, is thrilled to express appreciation to the educators who play a pivotal role in shaping the future. Throughout the month of August, all Swell Spark brands are joining hands to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" by offering a remarkable 20-50% discount to educational staff. This gesture aims to recognize and honor the incredible dedication of educators.

"At Swell Spark, we understand the profound impact educators have on our society. As a former educator in both secondary and higher education, this is our way of showing our deep appreciation for their tireless efforts," said CEO and owner Matt Baysinger.

But that's not all! Swell Spark is excited to unveil a series of captivating promotions across its Sinkers Lounge and Blade & Timber concepts, designed to amplify the entertainment experience. These innovative promotions include DJ nights, engaging happy hours, industry nights, family-focused evenings, and much more. It's all about fostering a dynamic atmosphere that resonates with diverse audiences.

Sinkers Lounge: www.sinkerslounge.com

Blade & Timber: www.bladeandtimber.com

Breakout KC: https://breakoutkc.com

About Swell Spark

Swell Spark is the parent company of interactive entertainment brands including Breakout KC, Breakout Waikiki escape rooms, Sinker's Lounge, as well as Blade & Timber Axe Throwing. Headquartered in Kansas City, the company has served as a consultant to interactive entertainment industry leaders all over the world. Swell Spark operates entertainment locations in five states, with plans to expand its Blade & Timber and Sinker's Lounge concepts in 2023 and 2024. The company was named one of Kansas City's Top 10 Small Businesses in 2021, has more than 150 employees and is positioned to be one of the nation's leaders in "small box" entertainment. SwellSpark.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sami Cintron | Senior Marketing Manager | [email protected]

SOURCE Swell Spark