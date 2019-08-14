Swelling Demand for Eco-Friendly Bleach Products Likely to Reinforce Sales of Sodium Percarbonate During Forecast Period, Details Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a stern look at the global sodium percarbonate market, Fact.MR has published a new study titled "Sodium Percarbonate Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029", which carefully dismantles the various sections of this progressing market set to transform in the coming years. It is reported that demand for sodium percarbonate is being sustained through its extensive functional profits in both industrial and household cleaning applications. Disinfection, powerful bleaching and cleaning capabilities are marked as the prime attributes which are expected to persist as key influencers, supporting sodium percarbonate sales during the forecast period until 2029.

According to research insights, the global sodium percarbonate market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 600 Mn in 2019. Such advancements can be attributed to the proliferating textile industry which is motivating the demand for bleaching agents like sodium percarbonate. Moreover, the stead rise in demand for all-purpose whitener is likely to augment sodium percarbonate market growth in the near future. As per study specifics, the sodium percarbonate market is projected to deliver growth at 3% CAGR throughout the forecast period between 2019 and 2029.

Eco-Friendly Product Options Increasing Consumer Interest

It has been observed that consumer preference is majorly shifting towards eco-friendly products, thereby, giving an innovative edge to sodium percarbonate market contributors. A number of manufacturers are working to replace chlorine bleaching chemicals through the introduction of eco-friendly options like sodium percarbonate. In addition, soil-friendly attributes of sodium percarbonate as compared to borax-inclosing sodium perborate, has worked positively to support its sales in the recent past and is expected to continue.

Laundry and Cleaning Applications Set to Uphold Sales of Sodium Percarbonate

Based on this report, substantial adoption of sodium percarbonate for laundry and cleaning applications collectively funded nearly 90% sales in 2018. It is further noted that rising use of sodium percarbonate as a formulating ingredient in carpet, deck, household, and laundry cleaning products is leading to notable growth opportunities for stakeholders. This study also highlights that increasing demand for improved cleaning solutions with high oxygen content is projected to strengthen the sales of sodium percarbonate based ultra-concentrated products during the stated assessment period until 2029.

China Triggers Higher Growth Prospects during Forecast Period

Although East Asia acquires the leading market status in the sodium percarbonate landscape, the South Asia & Oceania collaboration is expected to create several opportunities for stakeholders in the coming years. The report forecasts structural prospects in developing markets, such as China, South Korea and India, majorly supported by technology development. Interestingly, China with the highest sodium percarbonate production capacity is slated to acquire US$ 104 Mn in 2019.

With the conclusion of this study, readers can receive in-depth knowledge about the leading market players operating in the global sodium percarbonate market. Some of the manufacturers mentioned in the report are OCI Peroxygens LLC, Solvay SA, Khimprom Novocheboksarsk, Kemira, Evonik Industries, JIANGXI UNIC PEROXIDE CO. LTD and Hongye Holding Group Corporation.

