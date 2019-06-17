Swenson Advisors Welcomes Jim LoPresti

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swenson Advisors is pleased to announce that Jim LoPresti has joined the firm as the Business Development Executive. Jim will focus primarily on expanding nationwide a comprehensive solution called AccountLease™, developed in conjunction with Cresa - San Diego, in order to assist public, private and not-for-profit business entities to adopt and comply with the new U.S. and international lease accounting standards that will significantly impact corporate balance sheets.

AccountLease™ is a new paradigm that brings together a team of CPAs, Commercial Real Estate Brokers, Lease Accounting Software Developers and Attorneys in a bundled service that provides a turnkey solution for the new lease accounting standards.

Jim has more than 40 years of experience in marketing business development and sales management in financial and professional services. His previous experience includes Director of Business Development for Price Waterhouse, Arthur Andersen and Moss Adams LLP in San Diego; Director in San Diego for a tax advisory firm that helped clients claim research and development tax credits; and Vice President for several local and regional banks. Jim started his career with the IBM Corporation-Office Products Division as a sales representative in Cleveland, Ohio and was then promoted to Business Planning Analyst at their Franklin Lakes, New Jersey headquarters before his move to San Diego as a Marketing Manager.

Jim received his MBA and Bachelor of Science degrees from Ohio State University. Jim has served on the boards of directors for the San Diego Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth, the Corporate Finance Council, and the La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club. He also served as an officer in the U.S. Army.

