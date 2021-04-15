SWEP Heat Exchangers Integrated with Hysopt Design Software

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced a partnership with Hysopt design software to enable designers working with Hysopt to select SWEP heat exchangers within their digital model. Hysopt is a powerful simulation software tool for the design and optimization of HVAC and district heating and cooling installations.

Through this partnership, the Hysopt design software will automatically select the optimum heat exchanger and hydraulic components in the design phase. This will help customers design energy-efficient installations with optimized design volume flow, return temperature and pressure drop performance while also yielding long-term benefits, such as reducing capital expenditure and operating expenses.

"Our partnership with Hysopt allows us to showcase the increased sustainability and extended life cycle of our brazed plate heat exchangers, helping customers design energy-efficient installations with minimal investment cost," said Christer Frennfelt, Business Development Manager at SWEP. "Because Hysopt displays system performance at the design stage, we can work with our customers to create a complete system that performs optimally and delivers maximum CO2 savings."

"Partnering with SWEP heat exchangers delivers a high-end product to our customers and brings more value to Hysopt. The Hysopt software ensures that SWEP heat exchangers, which have efficient BPHE technology and a low life-cycle cost, are installed in an optimized environment that meets sustainability requirements," said Havid El Khaoui, Lead Industry Services at Hysopt.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

SWEP Contact:

Lisa Skarp

+46 705 57 2331

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

