SWEP Introduces All-Stainless Product Supporting Electronics, Semiconductor and Next-Generation Refrigerant Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs), today announced the launch of its SWEP All-Stainless B4TS product designed for the electronics and semiconductor industries.

The SWEP B4TS is frameless and compact and designed for use with R744 (refrigerant grade CO 2 ) built for handling high-pressured applications. This innovation supports environmentally sustainable refrigeration solutions.

Manufacturers of chillers for the electronics and semiconductor industries frequently utilize deionized water as a coolant. The SWEP All-Stainless B4TS is engineered to endure the corrosive nature of deionized water and offers an option to incorporate the natural refrigerant CO 2 in the second circuit. Its innovative frameless design delivers superior heat transfer efficiency per kilogram while minimizing material use. Together, these features ensure high performance, durability and environmental sustainability, making the B4TS a versatile solution for advanced cooling applications, including evaporators, condensers or gas coolers.

"Natural refrigerants are expanding across all applications and markets SWEP serves as customers continue to seek compliant solutions," said Joakim Palmberg, SWEP Marketing Director. "SWEP is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art products that support the rapid evolution of the electronics and semiconductor industries, playing a central role in enabling customers to transition to environmentally responsible technologies. The SWEP B4TS clearly exemplifies this commitment."

SWEP is leading the transition toward sustainable energy use in heat transfer, continuously innovating to produce more efficient solutions that require less energy, material, and space. This includes the ongoing development of new products designed for natural and low-GWP refrigerants.

For additional information on SWEP All-Stainless brazed plate heat exchangers for Electronics and Semiconductor cooling and Industrial Chiller applications, please visit swepgroup.com.

About SWEP

SWEP ensures efficient heat transfer where less means more. Since 1983, millions of our innovative brazed plate heat exchangers have been integrated into HVACR and industrial applications worldwide, enhancing the quality of life for billions of people. Our expertise in sustainable energy use has grown SWEP into a global company with more than 1,100 employees, five production sites and a presence in 50 countries. As part of Dover Corporation, we help redefine what is possible within the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Make a difference. Visit swepgroup.com

About Dover

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com

SWEP Contact:

Malin Bengtsson

+46 418 400 720

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover