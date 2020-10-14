SWEP Launches Two New Product Ranges for Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the B4T Ultra (U) Pressure and the V250AS, two new brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs) to the refrigeration & air-conditioning (AC) markets.

SWEP's new B4U (Ultra Pressure) model has been developed for applications in refrigeration targeting CO 2 as the preferred natural refrigerant choice, with a specific focus in water loop applications and small condensing units. The innovative B4T-U model is compact in size and can withstand transcritical pressures, making it a very competitive solution. This new BPHE model can be used as a condenser, economizer and gas cooler in several refrigerant applications.

The new V250AS evaporator is for the AC market and holds the leading technology in its class, with an operating range between 80kW and 250kW. It targets reversible chiller applications with a higher temperature approach, making it an excellent choice for medium to low-efficiency applications where the pressure drop over the distribution device needs to be low. The V250AS joins SWEP's highly successful 250AS range launched in 2016, which also includes the F250AS and P250AS evaporators and the B250AS condenser.

"BPHEs are one of the most efficient ways to transfer heat and are designed to provide unparalleled performance with the lowest life-cycle cost. Our products are used where heat needs to be transferred efficiently in air conditioning, refrigeration, heating, district energy and industrial applications," stated Stefano Bellada, SWEP Segment Manager, Refrigeration & AC. "We are excited to introduce two new and improved BHPEs and expand our refrigeration and air conditioning offerings."

For more information about the SWEP range of BPHEs, please visit www.swep.net.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

