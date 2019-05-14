Swerve Declares the Golden Cake as the Official Dessert of the Golden State!

NEW ORLEANS, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when you think life in the Golden State couldn't get any sweeter, Swerve® is making an announcement today that is going to change the way Californians eat their sweets forever…and for the better! On a mission to revolutionize baked goods, Swerve is declaring their Golden Cake the official dessert of the Golden State! You will never believe that a slice of this insanely delicious cake contains only 3 grams of sugar, is keto-friendly and packs 8 grams of protein! These standout nutritionals make Swerve's Golden Cake the perfect healthy indulgence for Californians. Now you can have your cake and swimsuit too!

"We created this recipe specifically for the Golden State in celebration of the trend-setting wellness culture in California. At Swerve, our goal is to offer people delicious treats and good health – simultaneously – with great tasting, easy-to-make goodies," said Andress Blackwell, CEO & president of Swerve. "Wherever you may be on your wellness journey, it's always a good idea to cut back on sugar. But we also want to enjoy life, and that means having dessert occasionally! The Swerve Golden Cake is meant to inspire Californians to pursue wellness, to enjoy life, and yes, to eat cake."

California and Swerve may be relatively new to each other, but this is clearly the start of very sweet friendship, so we created a cake just for you. The Swerve Golden Cake for the Golden State features Swerve Sweets™ Vanilla Cake Mix, which is grain-free, sugar-free, keto-friendly and unbelievably delicious. The mix contains wholesome ingredients like almond flour, coconut flour, and Swerve's zero-calorie sugar replacement, which tastes and measures like sugar and is made from a unique blend of ingredients found in select fruits and starchy root vegetables.

Like most friends, California and Swerve have a lot in common. They're sweet but sassy, healthy but fun, trendy yet classic… and of course, they both enjoy a glass of Napa Cabernet and daytrips to the beach. And, now that Swerve is available in more California stores than ever before, we may see this friendship reach the next level. Look for Swerve in retailers including Sprouts, Mollie Stones, Save Mart Supermarkets, and, starting in June, at California Whole Foods! Now that's something to celebrate.

Swerve has been recognized as the ultimate sugar replacement in several top-selling books including New York Times Best Seller The Plant Paradox by Steven R. Gundry, M.D., Undoctored by Dr. William Davis, MD, The Ketogenic Cookbook by Jimmy Moore and Maria Emmerich, Simply Keto by Suzanne Ryan, The Everyday Ketogenic Kitchen by Carolyn Ketchum and more.

About Swerve®

Swerve® is a home-grown, New Orleans based company on a mission to revolutionize baked goods. Swerve offers seven unique products including Swerve Granular, Swerve Confectioner, Brown Swerve®, and Swerve Sweets™ including Chocolate Cake Mix, Vanilla Cake Mix, Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, and Pancake & Waffle Mix. Each product is made with Swerve's zero-calorie sugar replacement which tastes and measures like sugar and is made from a unique blend of ingredients found in select fruits and starchy root vegetables. Swerve products contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives or flavors. All Swerve products are non-GMO verified, low-glycemic, ketogenic, natural, tummy-friendly, and were born and raised in the foodie heart of the US, New Orleans. Swervesweet.com

