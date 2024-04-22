Swerve Financial Group Calls for Applications for the 'Swerve(HER) Elevation Scholarship' to Support Women Entrepreneurs

Deadline Is April 29

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swerve Financial Group (SFG) is calling on female entrepreneurs to apply for its Swerve(HER) Elevation Scholarship and gain support that will propel their businesses to new heights. The scholarship, valued at $10,000, includes membership in the Women Elevating Women Cohort Program. The application deadline is April 29.

"At Swerve Financial, we believe in 'lifting as we climb,' fostering a community of collaboration and empowerment," said Tiana Ligon, CEO and founder of SFG, emphasizing the importance of solidarity among female business owners. "This scholarship is an opportunity to reach back and support fellow women entrepreneurs, creating a pathway to greater success together."

The Swerve(HER) Elevation Scholarship, which launched earlier this month, is open to women entrepreneurs who demonstrate a need for financial literacy support, possess a functioning financial system reflecting their business performance and commit to strategic planning and cohort meetings.

Betty J. Hines, CEO and founder of Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.), stressed the importance of support networks. "W.E.W. creates a supportive ecosystem where female entrepreneurs can come together, openly share their experiences and identify ways to convert business challenges into opportunities – all while incorporating five pillars of success: Collaborate, Connect, Communicate, Courage and Cultivate. Our nine-month cohort program teaches women how to close the wealth gap, tap hidden financial resources, maintain good health to increase wealth and cultivate the future by protecting their legacy.

Details on how to apply for the Swerve(HER) Elevation Scholarship can be found at https://bit.ly/4aJpgTo and on Swerve Financial Group's Instagram and LinkedIn platforms. A scholarship recipient will be chosen on May 10.

"As we strive for economic equality, it's crucial to recognize and support the talent within women-owned businesses," Ligon added. "Elevating these enterprises is not only about diversity, but also about driving economic growth and creating a more inclusive future. Eligible women business owners are urged to apply for this opportunity to enhance their business and join a supportive community."

