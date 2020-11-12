Swervnation Announces New Album on Dec. 4th, RocketPower2

RocketPower2 will be the sixth Dreadrock's album, the first single released for this new project was You Can Be Whatever, which is currently in the production stage for a music video.

You can check out the lyric video of You Can Be Whatever here: https://bit.ly/35iAvCM

Keeping his nonstop rhythm for the joy of your followers on social networks, and his entire global audience RocketPower2 will be release on December 4th 2020, and will be in the press and top music blogs.

ABOUT DREADROCK

Born and raised on the westside of Chicago in the United States, Dreadrock first started his musical career in 2011 recording himself off the iPhone, as an outlet to voice his emotions, overcoming emotional trauma from the streets. However, everything contributed to his growing love for music, thus bringing the trials and tribulations from his life to the paper and the stage.

