Swervnation Announces New Album on Dec. 4th, RocketPower2
Nov 12, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swervnation is thrilled to announce Dreadrock's new project, the album RocketPower2. The launch will take place on December 4th. The album brings a mix of flow with banging hooks bringing back that 2017 aesthetic of drill sound by RocketPower, the Dreadrock's debut album.
The latest Dreadrock's album, BornBroke2 dropped on June 15th,2020 have been met with such a warm reception despite the adversities due to pandemic situation. After six months Dreadrock back with this project mixing old and new songs. on his new album.
RocketPower2 will be the sixth Dreadrock's album, the first single released for this new project was You Can Be Whatever, which is currently in the production stage for a music video.
You can check out the lyric video of You Can Be Whatever here: https://bit.ly/35iAvCM
Keeping his nonstop rhythm for the joy of your followers on social networks, and his entire global audience RocketPower2 will be release on December 4th 2020, and will be in the press and top music blogs.
ABOUT DREADROCK
Born and raised on the westside of Chicago in the United States, Dreadrock first started his musical career in 2011 recording himself off the iPhone, as an outlet to voice his emotions, overcoming emotional trauma from the streets. However, everything contributed to his growing love for music, thus bringing the trials and tribulations from his life to the paper and the stage.
