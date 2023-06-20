Swervnation is thrilled to announce the release of Dreadrock's new album, Swervinglanes3

Swervinglanes 3 is the follow-up to Swervinglanes, released in 2016, and Swervinglanes2, album released in January 2020. 

The album contains 12 songs, and it is Dreadrock's sixth.

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The project features music with deep beats like "From Where I Started', with a piercing sound and a smooth and enveloping cadence.

Another song from this album, "This Year", produced by Winiss Beats, features his freestyle rap style. In October 2021, iTunes charted this song.

Stream this album on:
https://songwhip.com/dreadrock/swervinglanes-3

ABOUT DREADROCK

Born and raised on the westside of Chicago in the United States, Dreadrock first started his musical career in 2011 recording himself off the iPhone, as an outlet to voice his emotions, overcoming emotional trauma from the streets. However, everything contributed to his growing love for music, thus bringing the trials and tribulations from his life to the paper and the stage.

Social Media and Websites

Dreadrock's Social media Links
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ
Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/in/dreadrock-the-rap-artist-0b3a16177/

Websites:

Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/
Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/
Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/

Songwhip : https://songwhip.com/dreadrock
LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/dreadrock

SOURCE Dreadrock

