Swervnation Just Signed Two Producers from Ukraine
Swervnation
Dec 29, 2020, 08:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We're very pleased to announce the Ukrainian producers SMITFXX and TrippyHighLifeSh!t (THLS) are officially Swervination producers, both just signed with us and will keep providing exclusive and awesome beats for all from now on.
Music video by Dreadrock performing Swerving Thru from the album RocketPower2.
Prod.by Smitfxx
https://bit.ly/2WFUWor
Dreadrock - Did it on my own [Audio] from the album RocketPower2.
Prod.by Smitfxx
https://bit.ly/38txGiY
Music video by Dreadrock performing Too Many Prod.by THLS and maks bro
https://bit.ly/3plguCO
Dreadrock - Movin' Fast feat. Mufasa
Prod.by Smitfxx and THLS
https://bit.ly/2KSpj8s
SOURCE Swervnation