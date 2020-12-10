Swervnation Releases Rocket Power 2 Merch Bundle

By buying the Rocket Power 2 bundle on the Swervnation store, the fan will have the chance to win $ 200 and a face call with Dreadrock. The winner will be known on January 31, when we will pick who will get the money and have a face time call with Dreadrock! The bundle consists of a Rocket Power 2 shirt, two caps, and a download of one of the songs from the Rocket Power2 album.