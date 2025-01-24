Swickard Auto Group Achieves Top 5 Ranking Among U.S. Private Dealership Groups for Reputation Score

Swickard Auto Group

Jan 24, 2025, 21:23 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swickard Auto Group is proud to announce its achievement as a top 5 private U.S. dealership group in the 2024-25 North American Automotive Industry Rankings, as determined by Reputation.com.

Reputation.com, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for the automotive industry, evaluates brands and dealerships across key dimensions including sentiment, visibility, and customer engagement. This reputation score reflects Swickard Auto Group's commitment to providing exceptional customer service across all touchpoints. By prioritizing customer satisfaction and fostering positive online interactions, Swickard Auto Group has earned its place among the top dealerships in the industry.

This esteemed recognition highlights Swickard Auto Group's unwavering dedication to delivering remarkable customer experiences and fostering enduring relationships with its valued guests.

Jeff Swickard, Dealer Principal of Swickard Auto Group, stated, "Achieving a Top 5 ranking is a tremendous honor for the entire Swickard Auto Group team. We are incredibly proud of our commitment to providing outstanding hospitality and creating memorable experiences for our valued guests. This achievement reflects the dedication and commitment of our entire team, from our sales and service professionals to our support staff. Their unwavering focus on delivering a special guest journey is the cornerstone of our success. We are deeply grateful to our guests for their continued trust and support".

Swickard Auto Group's success is driven by its exceptional hospitality, evident in its proactive engagement with customers. This commitment to customer service extends beyond the dealership, with Swickard actively supporting local communities and animal welfare organizations.

About Swickard Auto Group
Founded in 2014, Swickard Auto Group has grown into a leading automotive retailer with a national presence, serving customers across Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, California and Texas. With 54 franchises, Swickard offers a wide range of new and used vehicles, along with comprehensive service and repair options. More than just an auto group, Swickard is a trusted partner dedicated to providing an unparalleled customer experience. This commitment is reflected in our focus on exceptional hospitality, an extensive vehicle selection, and the Swickard Price Promise, which ensures customers receive the best possible price on their vehicle purchase, offering transparency and a hassle-free buying journey. 

Visit: swickard.com

SOURCE Swickard Auto Group

