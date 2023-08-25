Swickard Auto Group Announces Donation Efforts for Maui Humane Society to Support Lahaina, Maui Community in Time of Need

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swickard Auto Group, a prominent name in the automotive industry, is pleased to announce a meaningful initiative aimed at aiding the people of Lahaina, Maui, and their cherished pets during a critical period. In its commitment to community welfare, Swickard Auto Group has pledged to donate $100 for every car sold between August 15th and August 31st. The donations will be directed towards the Maui Humane Society, in alignment with Swickard's goal to rescue 1,000 dogs in 2023.

"We at Swickard Auto Group feel a strong sense of responsibility to contribute to the well-being of communities that are facing displacement. Our donations to the Maui Humane Society are not just about financial support, but about standing in solidarity with the people of Lahaina during this significant time of need," remarked Jeff Swickard, CEO at Swickard Auto Group. "By donating $100 for every car sold, we aim to provide tangible assistance to the Maui Humane Society in their tireless efforts to both reunite and keep families with their beloved pets while offering essential resources to those affected."

The Lahaina, Maui community is facing unprecedented challenges, with thousands of pets missing and families in distress following recent events. The Maui Humane Society, driven by the objective to keep pets and owners united during these trying times, has emerged as a beacon of support for the community. The Maui Humane Society requires substantial resources to effectively address these urgent needs.

Swickard Auto Group's dedication to animal rescue continues to make a lasting impact on communities across Washington, Alaska, California, Texas, Oregon, and now, Hawaii. The company remains steadfast in its mission to improve the lives of dogs in need and extend a helping paw to animal shelters striving to create a brighter future for these animals.

